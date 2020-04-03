More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

This is not a Passover for despair

The restrictions we are forced to endure is not a reason to give up hope. Instead, we should look to history and count our many blessings.

Apr. 3, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

This is not a Passover for despair

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A Passover seder plate. Credit: Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr.
A Passover seder plate. Credit: Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

For most of us, this is the saddest Passover we can recall.

The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any previous trauma we’ve lived through. Nothing, not even the 9/11 attacks, brought our world to an extended collective halt the way the efforts to contain the disease has done.

Israelis may have endured the traumas of the “sealed rooms,” where they waited out the 1991 SCUD missile attacks from Iraq; the ongoing horror of years of the Second Intifada with its bloody suicide-bombings committed by Palestinian terrorists; and the 2014 Gaza war, in which much of the country spent weeks dashing in and out of bomb shelters to evade Hamas rockets and missiles. But in none of those cases did the country close up for business in the way that the current deadly contagion has forced it to do.

Nor has anything prepared us for the way COVID-19 has taken such a toll on the elderly. The list of those who have succumbed to it is growing. Among Jewish victims are a disproportionate number of persons who survived the Holocaust, or who have long served their communities as rabbis and scholars.

Moreover, the isolation in which most of us are now living has rendered many of us prone to depression. Some have found a situation in which they are stuck inside their dwellings with spouses and children who suddenly need to be home-schooled to be an overwhelming and nerve-wracking challenge. That is especially true when it is considered that many people have lost their livelihoods or who have reasonable fears that the aftermath of this crisis will find them far less well off as businesses cut back or fold altogether.

Rather than the prelude to Passover being a joyous time of preparation, vacations or simply an opportunity to share a festive meal with family and friends, Jews are home alone, anxious and depressed.

While we will read the Haggadah about liberation, most of us are starting to feel like we’re prisoners and in need of a miracle or two of our own in order to survive. Instead of talking about the plagues that were visited upon Egypt, we’re discussing a contemporary plague that, even if we wash our hands and practice social distancing, we can’t be sure will pass us over in the long run.

But for all of the gloom and doom that is overshadowing the holiday this year, it’s not the time for despair.

That’s not an easy thing to accept for people who have only lived in times of security and relative prosperity, as is certainly the case for Americans. We’re accustomed to think of pandemics as only the stuff of dystopian novels and movies.

Just as the seder is a historical time machine that is intended to make us understand that the Exodus from Egypt is an event in which we were personally liberated from bondage, a perusal of the history books ought to also encourage those inclined to despondency.

Throughout thousands of years of history, Jews have celebrated Passover under far worse conditions than our current situation.

The Haggadah speaks of the students of Rabbis Eliezer, Joshua, Elazar, Akiva and Tarphon spent the night of Passover in Bnei Brak and spoke of the Exodus until their students came to warn them that morning had come. You don’t have to be an expert in the history of the period in which these figures lived (second century C.E.) to know that the context of that gathering was the Hadrianic persecutions in which the Roman rulers of the land of Israel had forbidden the study of Judaism and Torah under pain of death.

Throughout the last millennium, Passover was the occasion for the spreading of blood libels against the Jews as anti-Semites circulated the lie that matzah was baked with the blood of Christian children. Even into the modern era, this was a time of fear for Jews who worried about the possibility of Easter pogroms whipped up by talk of deicide during Passion plays and sermons.

During the Holocaust, Jews conducted seders literally under the shadow of death throughout occupied Europe. In the Warsaw Ghetto, those who took part in the heroic uprising of 1943 celebrated freedom even as Jewish slaves of the Nazis were gassed and worked to death.

Even the slightest acquaintance with Jewish history—let alone a deep dive—should remind us that we live in a uniquely wonderful time in which liberation is not a dream or a metaphor, but a reality. When we conclude our seders by singing “Next year in Jerusalem,” it’s not a fantasy but something that anyone can accomplish by purchasing a plane ticket (assuming, as we must, that the world has gone back to normal in 2021).

The Jewish people gained their freedom in the Exodus, but their current situation of sovereignty and unprecedented strength in their historic homeland is a scenario that most Jews would have regarded as science fiction only a couple of generations ago.

To note all of this is not to downplay the gravity of the pandemic or the sadness that those who have lost loved ones in a time where normal funerals and shiva are impossible are experiencing. But it should remind us that we lived in a blessed moment in history for Jews in which we are not defenseless against those who “rise against us in each generation” or without the resources to help those among us who are in need as result of a public-health disaster.

This Passover is as apt a moment as can be imagined to count our manifold blessings, even if we are doing the counting in lockdown. Like far greater troubles in the past, this too, shall pass. Even at our lowest point, Jews have never despaired, but instead embraced their faith and hope in a better future. So should we.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin