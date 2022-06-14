More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Reactionary ‘progressives’ strike again

Has anybody actually read the falsely dubbed “Don’t say gay” DeSantis bill?

Jun. 14, 2022
Ruthie Blum

Reactionary ‘progressives’ strike again

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd at the 2022 Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference. Credit: Courtesy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd at the 2022 Tikvah Fund’s Jewish Leadership Conference. Credit: Courtesy.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

A few ignoramuses with rainbow flags gathered on Sunday at New York City’s Chelsea Piers to protest the participation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Jewish Leadership Conference, held annually by the conservative Tikvah Fund. Other speakers at the event included former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor and current Tikvah chairman Elliott Abrams, and a slew of conservative Jewish intellectuals.

The timing, at the height of Pride Month, couldn’t have been better from a propaganda perspective for the demonstrators present and behind the scenes. While countries around the Free World are going out of their way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ movement through parades, public-service announcements and all vehicles that highlight “choice” and “identity,” the very idea that any venue would dare to let DeSantis darken its premises presented a golden opportunity for bitching and moaning about victimhood.

The trouble is that this reactionary method of manipulation to silence all voices that don’t align perfectly with a “progressive” point of view works—at least, on liberals. Afraid to be labeled as Neanderthal right-wingers, the latter cave to pressure at the drop of a threat.

This is how the above conference, titled “Jews, Israel and the Future of the West,” got booted last month from the agenda of its originally planned location: The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. The excuse for the travesty was that the institution doesn’t “do politics.” Leaning on this phony assertion, the museum ultimately refused to sign a contract with Tikvah.

Given that the site had no problem welcoming Democratic politicians—such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio—the claim was clearly bogus. Still, no official documents had been inked, so the museum was able to reject Tikvah, despite its initial assent.

This wasn’t the case with Chelsea Piers, however, which not only agreed to accept oodles of cash to host the conference, but was contractually bound to do so by the time that left-wing activists got wind of the arrangement and complained. To cater, retroactively, to the anti-free-speech screechers, the major Manhattan recreation center announced that it would be donating the proceeds to LGBTQ+ causes.

Naturally, this ridiculous attempt at kowtowing to bullies wasn’t sufficient for the DeSantis detractors who turned out to express their displeasure. Whether those who vowed to boycott Chelsea Piers will make good on their promise remains to be seen. It might be difficult for all the gay couples with upcoming weddings scheduled at Pier 60 to find an alternative in short notice.

But the sentiment that no Republicans, least of all DeSantis, should have the right to talk—in this case, about Jewish issues—was shared by the apoplectic, reactionary hordes. An additional common thread linking them to one another and to their apologists was a total lack of familiarity with the legislation that united them in hate against the governor of the Sunshine State.

This is giving them the benefit of the doubt, of course, since anyone who has read the bill and refers to it as “don’t say gay” is a bald-faced liar. Indeed, it’s not DeSantis who should hang who considers it unreasonable, let alone egregious, ought to undergo a head examination.

First of all, House Bill (HB) 1557 is titled “Parental Rights in Education.” It “prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and prohibits instruction that is not age-appropriate for students and requires school districts to adopt procedures for notifying parents if there is a change in services from the school regarding a child’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.”

It’s hard to fathom that even the most “woke” of American society would wish to have his/her/their/its (forgive me if I left out the rest of the zillion possessive pronouns being used these days) toddlers taught about sex at all. Enabling teachers to instruct kids after the third grade is also stretching the boundaries beyond what is acceptable to the parents I know, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Secondly, this doesn’t and shouldn’t apply only to sex. It is just as relevant to all topics raised in pre- and elementary-school classrooms.

Parents of youngsters who are barely able to tie their own shoe laces or cross the street by themselves are responsible for family decision-making. This is their right and their duty.

Educators are tasked with what the name of their profession suggests. And if they were to focus on the skills that matter to little tykes, such as reading and telling time, everyone would benefit.

No good comes of inundating 5- and 6-year-olds with subjects that they are not ready to handle. This is why they aren’t forced to study calculus or the origins of communism until much later, whether or not they receive indoctrination in either or both at home from birth. DeSantis simply gave this concept an official stamp of approval, much to the delight of his constituents.

“They can’t cancel me; I’m going to speak my mind,” DeSantis said in his opening remarks to the conference. “You know, I saw that there was a little opposition to me coming here. All I can tell you is this: When the left is having a spasm, that just tells you that, in Florida, we are winning.”

Which brings us to the real impetus for the attempt to muzzle his unmasked mouth: the assumption that he will run in the Republican Party presidential primaries, coupled with the fear that his bid could lead him to the White House.

Their trepidation that the next person to occupy the Oval Office will not be a Democrat is justified. It’s what comes of their having gone off the ideological deep end into woke la-la land.

Ironically, the fact that it won’t be Jewish voters tipping the scales in that direction best illustrates the importance of the conference in question.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

Education
EXPLORE JNS
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin