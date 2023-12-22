JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Congressmen ‘deeply disturbed’ AP won’t call Hamas a terror group

"Your own description of the attacks, states that Hamas 'killed hundreds of civilians' yet you incorrectly label these assailants as militants, seemingly in opposition of your own definition," the legislators wrote.

Masked members of Hamas on July 20, 2022 celebrating the anniversary of kidnapping the body of Israeli soldier Shaul Aron in 2014. JNS and the U.S. State Department call them terrorists; to Associated Press, they are "militants." Credit: Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.
Masked members of Hamas on July 20, 2022 celebrating the anniversary of kidnapping the body of Israeli soldier Shaul Aron in 2014. JNS and the U.S. State Department call them terrorists; to Associated Press, they are "militants." Credit: Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.
Edit
(December 21, 2023 / JNS)

On Oct. 8, 1997, the U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terror organization. On nearly the 26th anniversary of that designation, Hamas terrorists killed some 1,200 people, wounded thousands more and kidnapped at least 240 Israelis and foreign nationals and took them to the Gaza Strip.

In 1990, William Sessions, the FBI director, delivered a talk in Chicago, in which he said that the bureau “firmly rejects the notion that one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. Terrorists claim to have political goals, but they target innocent civilians who are unconnected to their alleged political goals.” 

The Associated Press, which publishes a style guide known as the “journalist’s bible,” begs to differ.

The AP “Israel-Hamas topical guide” refers not to Hamas terrorists but “militants.” Specifically: “Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on Oct. 7, which coincided with a major Jewish holiday. The attack, which killed hundreds of civilians, stunned Israel and caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.”

“The terms terrorism and terrorist have become politicized, and often are applied inconsistently. Because they can be used to label such a wide range of actions and events, and because the debate around them is so intense, detailing what happened is more precise and better serves audiences,” the AP states.

“Therefore, the AP is not using the terms for specific actions or groups, other than in direct quotations or when attributed to authorities or others,” it adds. “Instead, we describe specific atrocities, massacres, bombings, assassinations and other such actions.”

The AP defends using the term “militant” in referring to Hamas “in keeping with the Webster’s New World College Dictionary definition: ready and willing to fight; especially, vigorous or aggressive in supporting or promoting a cause; and Merriam-Webster: aggressively active (as in a cause).”

In response, 16 members of Congress—led by Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)—penned a letter on Thursday to Daisy Veerasingham, CEO of the AP, which Jewish Insider obtained.

“The decision by the AP to avoid using terms such as ‘terrorism’ and ‘terrorist’ due to their perceived politicization is deeply unsettling,” the lawmakers wrote. “By not accurately labeling Hamas and its continued terroristic actions, we believe the AP inadvertently provides cover for these heinous acts to be accepted.”

Reps Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), Tom Kean (R-N.J.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) also signed the letter.

In its guidance, the Associated Press adds that reporters should “not refer to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or refer to the Israeli government as ‘Jerusalem.’”

“Israel considers the entire city to be its capital. The Palestinians view annexed east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state,” it states. “Most of the international community does not recognize Israel’s annexation of east Jerusalem and believes its fate should be determined in peace talks.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates