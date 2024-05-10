JNS Press+
Cotton on weapons freeze: ‘No choice but to impeach Biden’

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) warned that articles were being drawn up now.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr via Creative Commons.
(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. President Joe Biden’s choice to halt offensive munitions transfers to Israel has inspired some Republicans to see a parallel in former President Donald Trump’s conduct with Ukraine which led to his first impeachment.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) stated on social media on Thursday that “the House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with re-election. Only with Biden, it’s true.”

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) expressed the same sentiment, stating that “the House has no choice but to impeach President ‘Quid pro-Joe’ Biden.”

Mills said that “as vice president, Biden was caught threatening to withhold funding and aid to Ukraine unless they fired the attorney general investigating Burisma, a company financially benefiting his son Hunter, not to mention the 10% share for ‘the big guy’ himself.”

Mills argued that these are the same accusations made against former Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats, and “the same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now.”

John Bolton, former U.S. national security advisor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also invoked his old boss in discussing Biden’s move with NewsNation.

“What strikes me about this decision by Biden among other things is just how Trumpian it is,” he stated. “It is classic Donald Trump. Forget American national security interests. Forget the security of closest allies. What benefits me politically? That’s the definition of Donald Trump. That is what Joe Biden is doing here.”

