Cruz cites effort to boost Israeli ties in call for US recognition of Somaliland

( Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS )

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is urging the Trump administration to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, as an independent state, citing the entity’s strategic location, contributions to regional counterterrorism and efforts to strengthen ties with Israel.

“Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Somaliland is “strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, putting it near one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors,” wrote Cruz, and is bordered by Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia, of which it is internationally recognized as part.

“It possesses capable armed forces and contributes to regional counterterrorism and piracy operations,” the senator stated. “It has enabled the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in the capital of Hargeisa, sought to strengthen ties with Israel and voiced support for the Abraham Accords.”

Cruz added that despite “mounting pressure from adversaries,” including the Chinese Communist Party due to its support for Taiwan, “Somaliland remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S., and is actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and economy and trade partnerships.”