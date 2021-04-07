Israel welcomes inaugural Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flight in official ceremony

The first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel touched down at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Tuesday with the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel on board for an official reception along with his delegation.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, said he had never received a warmer welcome anywhere in the world.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to bring the capital of the Emirates closer to Jerusalem and to give citizens the opportunity to travel between the two countries thanks to this new airline. The hospitality is incredible in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to seeing you in the Emirates,” he stated.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah said: “Today, we celebrate the inaugural flight of our capital since the signing of the Abraham Accords. A new era of dynamic cooperation is opening up to us, which allows us to promote cultural and tourist exchanges.” This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.