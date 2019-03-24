More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Wiesenthal center asks Omar to condemn district imam who spoke on ‘Zio’ agenda

“Congresswoman Omar, now is the time to let your constituents and concerned Americans know whether you condemn or endorse these views delivered to your community from the pulpit of a Minneapolis mosque,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Mar. 24, 2019
Ilhan Omar speaking at a VoteRunLead training. Credit: Zoe Griffing Heller via Wikimedia Commons.
Ilhan Omar speaking at a VoteRunLead training. Credit: Zoe Griffing Heller via Wikimedia Commons.

Simon Wiesenthal Center associate dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper called on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to condemn an imam in her district who preached against a “Zio-Crusader agenda” in a recent sermon.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that Imam Shaaban Aboubadria said in a March 15 sermon at the Minneapolis Masjid Al-Huda Islamic Center that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is “carrying the Zio-Crusader agenda.” The term “Zio” is an anti-Semitic slur that has been popularized by former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke.

“Throughout history, he has been carrying out the agenda of the Zionists, and the agenda of the tyrannical and criminal Templar Crusaders, and yet he claims to be a Muslim,” said Aboubadria.

Aboubadria also reportedly said that “Western civilization is built on shedding blood, killing and terrorism.”

“Who is the one that is killing Muslims in Syria? Isn’t it Russia? Are the Russian planes dropping chocolate on the innocent and unarmed civilians? Or are they dropping lethal and destructive incendiary bombs on them?” said Aboubadria. “And what about the bombs that criminal Israel is dropping on Gaza. … we went to sleep with the bombing of Gaza, and woke up with the crime in New Zealand.”

Cooper told the Jewish Journal in a statement via email, “Congresswoman Omar will be in Southern California this Saturday and Sunday to speak at a CAIR [Council for American Islamic Relations] event and appear at a fundraiser on her behalf. This week, The Washington Post published an op-ed bearing her name trying to step away from her virulent anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rants.”

“Congresswoman Omar, now is the time to let your constituents and concerned Americans know whether you condemn or endorse these views delivered to your community from the pulpit of a Minneapolis mosque,” said Cooper.

Omar will be speaking at a CAIR-Los Angeles banquet at the Woodland Hills Hilton hotel on March 23.

The congresswoman’s office did not respond to the Journal’s requests for comment.

Article originally posted at the Jewish Journal.

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard