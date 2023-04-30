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Yeshiva University to launch Jewish studies conference in Dubai

The confab will strengthen academic partnerships with the UAE and promote dialogue between Jews and Muslims.

Apr. 30, 2023
The Dubai Marina skyline. Photo by Norlando Pobre via Wikimedia Commons.
The Dubai Marina skyline. Photo by Norlando Pobre via Wikimedia Commons.

Yeshiva University and the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities will launch the first-ever joint conference next week between an American Jewish university and an Emirati university at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai.

The conference will strengthen academic partnerships between Yeshiva University and the United Arab Emirates and promote opportunities for dialogue between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East.

Titled “Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships,” the program will cover social dynamics, philosophical exchanges and mutual influence between Judaism and Islam with a particular focus on the great medieval scholar Moses Maimonides (Rambam). A kosher dinner will be served, and local dignitaries, religious leaders, scholars and university students from the two academic institutions will be in attendance.

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