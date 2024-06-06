Delta, United airlines resume flights to Israel

( June 6, 2024 / JNS)

At 3:30 p.m. in Newark, N.J., United Airlines flight 84 is scheduled to depart from terminal C, gate 138 at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. It is slated to arrive on Friday in Tel Aviv at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 8:55 a.m. local time.

The flight is scheduled to be the United’s “second return to Israel since the war broke out in October,” per The Points Guy. “United returned to the market briefly earlier this year, but it stopped flights again after an escalation between Israel and Iran in April.”

“The airline’s flight 84 and flight 85—the early-afternoon departure from Newark and the day flight from Tel Aviv—are the first to resume on Thursday,” the site added. “The carrier is then scheduled to add Flight 90 and Flight 91—the evening departure from Newark and the red-eye flight from Tel Aviv—on Thursday, June 20.”

The airline aims to relaunch flights to Israel from Chicago, San Fransisco and Washington, D.C., in late October, according to the site.

Following an “extensive security risk assessment,” Delta plans to resume daily, nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Friday.

The route, which was suspended in October, ” will provide customers with nearly 2,000 weekly seats from New York to Israel,” Delta said.