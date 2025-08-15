DNC to vote on resolutions recognizing two-state solution, Palestinian statehood

( Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS )

The Democratic National Committee plans to vote later this month on competing resolutions about the party’s position on Israel and the Palestinians.

The first resolution, introduced by Allison Minnerly, a 26-year-old deputy executive director at the Florida-based Youth Action Fund, calls for the Democratic Party to support an arms embargo on Israel and for members of Congress to recognize “Palestine” as a state.

In response, Ken Martin, the DNC chair, introduced a counter-resolution that more closely resembles the 2024 platform of former U.S. president Joe Biden.

“The Democratic Party reaffirms its support for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages—living and deceased—held by Hamas,” Martin’s resolution stated.

“The Democratic National Committee supports a credible, negotiated pathway toward a two-state solution that ensures equal measures of dignity, freedom and opportunity for Israelis and Palestinians alike, and opposes any unilateral steps either side that undermine prospects for two states,” it adds.

The two resolutions, first reported by Semafor, represent the growing divide on Israel between the Democratic party’s progressive wing, which seeks to cut off U.S. aid to the Jewish state and increasingly accuses it of “genocide,” and mainstream Democrats, who continue to support U.S.-Israel ties.

Democratic Majority for Israel condemned the Minnerly resolution on Wednesday.

“We are deeply troubled by the introduction of a flawed, irresponsible resolution at a Democratic National Committee meeting that will further sow division within our party and do nothing to help bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war nor end the suffering on both sides,” stated Brian Romick, president and CEO of DMFI.

“Shockingly, this resolution does not even mention the barbaric attacks of Oct. 7 nor the terrorist group Hamas at all,” he said. “It calls on members of Congress to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, which would only reward Hamas’s terrorism.”

“It also wrongly calls for an arms embargo on Israel which will only prolong the war and extend the suffering,” Romick stated. “Should it advance, it will further divide our party, provide a gift to Republicans and send a signal that will embolden Israel’s adversaries.”

The DNC is expected to vote on the resolutions on Aug. 26.

“As we get closer to the midterms, Democrats need to be united, not continuing intra-party fights that don’t get us closer to taking back Congress,” Romick stated.