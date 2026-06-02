Israeli forces nab Samaria terror cell preparing imminent attack

Israeli forces arrested three terrorists over the weekend in northern Samaria as they were preparing to carry out an attack, the military said on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops, acting on intelligence from the military and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detained the terrorists on Friday in the village of Meithalun in the Menashe Brigade area.

During follow-up searches, soldiers uncovered a locally made “Carlo” submachine gun hidden underground.

The terrorists were transferred to security forces for further interrogation, the IDF said.