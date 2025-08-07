El Al offices vandalized in Paris

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the actions of unidentified perpetrators who on Thursday vandalized the entrance of El Al’s offices in Paris with red paint and anti-Israel slogans.

Israel “strongly condemns the attack on El Al airline, whose planes bear the Israeli flag, and calls on the French government to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the company’s staff and offices. The antisemitic attacks in France must be dealt with the utmost severity, and more must be done to combat this poisonous disease,” the ministry said.

The perpetrators used a stencil and red paint to leave graffiti that read: “El Al Genocide Airline” and wrote: “Palestine will live, Palestine will win” on the entrance, on which they’d thrown red paint.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev said on X that the French government’s anti-Israel policies were at fault. Whereas Thursday’s incident targeted El Al, “tomorrow it will be Air France,” she wrote on X. “When French President [Emmanuel] Macron issues declarations that benefit Hamas, these are the consequences. I condemn this barbaric and violent action against El Al and expect French law enforcement officials to identify these perpetrators and pursue decisive measures against them.”

According to some reports in the Israeli media, El Al staff in Paris have been evacuated. A spokesperson for El Al had not replied to a request for comment by time of publication.



French-Israeli relations have deteriorated since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people and triggering an ongoing Israeli military campaign to dismantle Hamas and free all of the 251 hostages the terrorist group had taken.

France said it would recognize a Palestinian state in September, leading other European and Western countries to declare the same. France has also imposed an arms embargo on Israel, and Macron has suggested in November 2023 that Israel’s actions in Gaza were “barbarism.”