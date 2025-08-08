Elgarat’s family shown video of him before death in Hamas captivity

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The family of Itzik Elgarat, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, and later declared dead, has received video footage showing him alive during his captivity.

Itzik’s brother Danny Elgarat said on Wednesday that Israeli authorities summoned the family to show them a video “from before his death in captivity,” Ynet reported.

Danny called it “a sign of life from the dead.”

Itzik Elgarat should’ve turned 70 today.



Instead of celebrating, he was held hostage by Hamas and returned to Israel in a coffin.



A devoted father, cherished brother, and Danish citizen — he will never be forgotten.



We will never stop fighting to bring all our hostages home.… pic.twitter.com/aDSSfWC5vU — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 2, 2025

He described Itzik in the video as “very emaciated, very scared, very confused. I saw in his eyes that he understood that he would probably never get out of there alive. A feeling of betrayal. He begged for his life in the video. He said he wanted to go back and that he missed his family.”

Danny said that the video was several minutes long, explaining: “I can’t really detail what was there, but as soon as I have it in my hands, I will release it. I’m just waiting for his children who are in Denmark to see the video.”

He added: “I saw the video with my children; we were shocked. This is one of the most difficult and complex days. We’ve been waiting for this for so long—to see Itzik alive, but not after he died. At least today I felt like I was closing some kind of small circle. I saw in his eyes that he was talking to us.”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Feb. 27 that the deaths of Elgart, Ohad Yahalomi, Tsachi Idan and Shlomo Mantzur were confirmed following forensic analyses. Elgart, Yahalomi and Idan were all murdered in Hamas captivity in Gaza, while Mantzur was murdered in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and his body taken to Gaza.

The four slain hostages recovered from Hamas, from left, Shlomo Mantzur, Itzik Elgarat, Tsachi Idan and Ohad Yahalomi. Source: Hostage and Missing Families Forum/X.

Nir Oz announced earlier on Feb. 27 that Elgarat and Yahalomi, whose bodies were among the four returned to Israel overnight Feb. 26, were murdered in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Elgarat, 69, was a man of the world, loved traveling and nature, and was a devoted fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. soccer club, his family said. he was a beloved brother, a cool uncle, funny and full of joy for life, they added.

Itzik was taken hostage from his home while he was on the phone with his brother Danny. Itzik is survived by his two children.