More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Exclusive: Rabin Medical Center reports genetic disease breakthrough

Study by Professor Idit Maya and her team has “significant implications, especially for Jews in Israel and the Diaspora.”

Howard Blas
The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva. Credit: Sky Pro.
The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva. Credit: Sky Pro.
(Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS)

If Professor Idit Maya has her way, countless Jewish families in Israel and around the world will be spared from confusing information and, in some cases, agonizing decisions about possible termination of pregnancies due to the risk of hereditary diseases.

In an exclusive interview with JNS from her office and lab at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, which is affiliated with the Clalit Health Services in Petach Tikvah, Maya, the acting director of RMC’s Genetics Institute and head of the research team, explained that current global standards may overestimate the risk of genetic defects in the offspring of Jewish couples.

This can cause unnecessary alarm for parents who undergo prenatal testing for genetic disease. The results of the study have “significant implications, especially for Jews in Israel and the Diaspora,” the team said.

Maya and her team, in collaboration with Professor Lena Sagi-Dain, head of prenatal genetic services at Carmel Medical Center, analyzed vast amounts of genetic data from Jewish ethnic subgroups, with the aim of estimating the risk of genetic disease in Jewish populations.

Prof. Idit Maya in her laboratory at the Genetics Institute of Rabin Medical Center, Aug. 6, 2025. Photo by Howard Blas.
Prof. Idit Maya in her laboratory at the Genetics Institute of Rabin Medical Center, Aug. 6, 2025. Photo by Howard Blas.

Maya’s groundbreaking study has resulted in the creation of a new genetic risk model, recently adopted by the Genetics Society of Israel. The model offers more accurate, community-specific assessments that have the potential to better guide genetic experts and physicians worldwide as they counsel their patients.

Using white paper, a dozen colorful highlighters and elaborate graphs, Maya explained both basic genetic concepts and details of the new model.

“Everyone has two copies of all genetic material. We get one copy got from our mother, and one copy from our father. Small blocks of your DNA, only three million out of the billions, will be the same on both copies—the same DNA inherited from the mother and the father.”

She went on to explain that these stretches of identical DNA, called regions of homozygosity (ROH), may be found when doctors use a genetic test called Chromosomal Microarray Analysis (CMA). This test looks at variations in the DNA to identify patterns.

ROH—identical segments of DNA that are inherited from both of the parents—may mean that the parents are related or share a common ancestor. Doctors use the test as a tool in diagnosing rare genetic diseases and in genetic counseling. But there’s no universal agreement on how large ROH regions need to be before they should be reported to doctors or patients. Genetic labs need to report ROH when there is a real worry of disease, but not create unnecessary concern when there is no real issue.

According to Maya, the amount of ROH in a person’s genome can vary depending on a person’s ethnic background, and it is critical to take this into consideration when interpreting these tests, especially for Jews. She asserted that the worldwide rules for reporting ROH that might signal a health risk may be too strict for ethnic Jewish populations.

In many small Jewish communities around the world, there was a tendency to marry within extended families and communal members. The evidence for this is in our DNA today.

Maya and her team looked at how much ROH is present in people from different ethnic backgrounds and determined whether some groups have a higher percentage or longer ROH than others. The goal was to help decide when ROH should be considered medically important, based on a person’s background.

The genetic chip test in Prof. Idit Maya's lab at Rabin Medical Center, Aug. 6, 2025. Photo by Howard Blas.
The genetic chip test in Prof. Idit Maya’s lab at Rabin Medical Center, Aug. 6, 2025. Photo by Howard Blas.

The researchers analyzed some 15,000 genetic samples from RMC, including blood and embryo data. Based on this comprehensive study, they developed a new algorithm that adapts risk assessment to the genetic profile of each population.

Importantly, the people in the study were grouped by ethnicity. Maya said, “We have something like 16 ethnic backgrounds in Israel.”

She noted that Jews in Israel are both Ashkenazi and Sephardi, originating from such places as “Bukhara, Iran, Kurdistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia.” She also studied members of the Christian and Muslim Arab, Bedouin and Druze communities.

The team calculated the total ROH percentage of each person’s DNA and measured the size of each ROH region. They found large variations and clear differences in ROH size and percentages between the ethnic groups.

“What we found, and this is the amazing thing in this research, that we found that the size of those segments is proportional to the percentage of the total sample,” she said.

Overall, the research showed that interpreting ROH is complex and that using the current worldwide standard doesn’t work well for the Jewish community. Maya said, “American guidelines, the European guidelines, are based on 300 million people who are from different ethnic backgrounds.”

She explained further, “If we didn’t have the norm in Israel and in the specific ethnic background, we wouldn’t know the norm in the percentage, and we would have had to tell the doctor and the couple that the result is abnormal.”

The ramifications of the research, according to Maya’s team, go beyond the Israeli and Jewish populations. It has implications for the entire medical community. The new model shows that what is often labeled as “abnormal” in one population may, in fact, be perfectly normal in another.

“The universal threshold used today was originally developed for genetically mixed populations, such as those in the United States. But applying that same measure to communities with shared ancestry—such as Jews, Druze, Circassians or other ethnic communities—can produce misleading results,” Maya said.

Rather than using a rigid, one-size-fits-all global cutoff, the new model allows for a personalized “true risk threshold.” This distinction makes it possible to differentiate between normal genetic similarities—for example, among Ashkenazi, Bukharin or Christian Arab couples—and truly concerning closeness that could point to inherited syndromes and diseases linked to “genetic imprinting.”

Maya advised that genetic labs should use customized guidelines based on the population they’re working with. This can help make genetic testing reporting more accurate and meaningful for patients.

She concluded, “Our model will reduce unnecessary concerns, prevent false alarms and in some cases, even save pregnancies that might otherwise have been terminated. It’s a meaningful shift for the benefit of our patients.”

Health Diaspora Jewry
Howard Blas
Howard Blas Howard Blas
Howard Blas is a social worker and special-education teacher by training. He teaches Jewish studies and prepares students with a range of disabilities for b’nai mitzvah. He regularly leads Birthright Israel “classic” and service trips for people with disabilities. His publications can be viewed here.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David