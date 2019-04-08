More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

How Moscow views the return of MIA soldier Zachary Baumel

In Russia, the notion of a “hero who died for his homeland” is sacred. Every year in Russia, thousands of volunteers search for soldiers who fell defending their homeland from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War (World War II).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 4, 2019. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Apr. 8, 2019

The remains of Israeli Defense Forces’ soldier Zachary Baumel, killed 37 years ago in Lebanon, was returned to the Jewish state on April 3. Days earlier, on April 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a visit to Moscow and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As it turned out, these two events had a direct connection.

Russia handed over to Jerusalem the body of Baumel, who died in 1982 in a battle near the village of Sultan Yacoub in Lebanon. Putin said the Israeli soldier had long been considered missing, and searches had been going on for decades. His remains were found on the territory of the Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov place roses on the casket containing Zachariah Baumel’s remains Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov place roses on the casket containing the remains of IDF Sgt. First Class Zachary Baumel. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense.

The search for missing IDF soldiers was carried out after agreements were concluded between Russia and Israel two years ago. Search operations continued despite the crisis between the two countries after Syrian air defenses shot down a Russian surveillance plane during an Israeli airstrike against Iran’s positions in the Arab republic in September 2018.

Putin informed his Israeli colleague about the details of the operation to search for the remains of the IDF MIAs.

“I must say that for the Russian Special Forces group that was engaged in this, it was not easy. But I ask you to convey the warmest words to the relatives of this soldier,” Putin stressed.1

Netanyahu also took part in a ceremony at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The coffin wrapped in an Israeli flag was carried by soldiers of the Presidential Regiment, an elite unit guarding the Moscow Kremlin and participating as the Guard of Honor at protocol events at the highest state level. The Israeli Prime Minister was accompanied at the funeral ceremony by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

With this, Russia rendered the highest military honors to the dead soldier of the IDF.

The importance of those missing in action

Armies around the world have a sacred bond with their soldiers. A soldier who gives his life for his homeland must be buried on his land. In Russia, the notion of a “hero who died for his homeland” is sacred. Every year in Russia, thousands of volunteers search for soldiers who fell defending their homeland from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War (the Russian name for World War II).

Thus, the aspirations of the Israelis to return the bodies of their soldiers found a positive response in Russia. Russians are equally grateful for the honor paid to Soviet soldiers killed by the Nazis at Israel’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Israel plans to open a memorial in Jerusalem for the defenders of Leningrad during World War II, and Russia’s Putin plans to attend.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 4, 2019. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Netanyahu is one of the most frequent visitors among the heads of state who traveled to Russia in recent history. This visit was his sixteenth.2

Despite the difficult background between the two countries, relations between the countries are friendly. Since the beginning of the Russian search operation in Syria, there has been close contact between the Russian army and the IDF. Even the fatal September incident with the IL-20M plane in which 15 Russians were killed was quickly smoothed out. Now, with the revelation of continuing Russian searches for IDF MIA soldiers in Syria, it is clear that the partnership is maintained.

Sgt. First Class Baumel, a tank commander, died during the First Lebanon War in 1982. The USSR, which existed in those years, condemned the activities of Israel in the struggle against the “Palestinian people’s liberation fighting.” Years later, even as Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria, Russia declares: “The security of Israel is one of the main priorities of our policy in the Middle East”3 and “Israel’s right to protect its national security is unquestionable.”4

In both countries, there is similar criticism about the United Nations’ double standard and interpretation of international law.5, 6 While anti-Semitism and the BDS movement grow in the United States and Europe, in Russia the level of anti-Semitism is decreasing.7

The April 4 events confirmed that Russia has moved quite far from its anti-Israel and anti-Semitic past.

* * *

Notes:

1 https://www.1tv.ru/news/2019-04-04/363055-vladimir_putin_provel_peregovory_s_premier_ministrom_izrailya_binyaminom_netanyahu

2 https://tass.ru/info/5186833

3 https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2019/01/25/sergei-ryabkov-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-pleitgn-dnt-tsr-vpx.cnn

4 https://tass.ru/politika/5872375

5 https://ria.ru/20190329/1552221868.html

6 http://jcpa.org/article/the-un-human-rights-council-report-on-israels-response-to-the-gaza-border-riots/

7 https://www.rbc.ru/politics/06/09/2018/5b8f9fbe9a7947194b7a482a

IDF Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman