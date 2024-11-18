‘Judaism believes violence and war are necessary,’ according to Irish textbooks

Jewish students in Ireland are changing schools to escape harassment as a report exposes bias in school textbooks.

The findings emerge from an extensive study by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-se), an Israeli nonprofit organization, which identified problematic content in Irish educational materials, the London-based Jewish Chronicle weekly reported.

Ireland’s Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder told the Chronicle that some students now express fear about their Jewish identity. The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland (JRCI) confirmed this assessment, noting that several students have transferred schools due to hostile environments.

Maurice Cohen, JRCI chair, has repeatedly sought meetings with Minister for Education Norma Foley to discuss these concerns. The education department responded to the Chronicle, stating: “There is no evidence of antisemitism being taught in Irish schools.”

“There has been a marked increase in incidents, with deeply hurtful remarks ranging from Holocaust denial to comments about the Israeli-Gaza conflict,” Cohen told the Chronicle. He criticized the government’s response to rising antisemitism and problematic textbook content as “nothing short of scandalous and shocking.”

'Traumatised' Jewish pupils in Ireland are being forced to change schools while their classmates learn that Jews are violent Jesus-killers & Israel is uniquely aggressive. Read my troubling report: https://t.co/O2eLoArK1U — Jane (@janeprinsley) November 13, 2024

The 40-page Impact-se report examined numerous Irish textbooks designed for students aged 12 to 16. The Irish government dismissed the findings, telling the Chronicle, “The Department of Education is confident that Irish students are being taught in a fair and balanced way by high-quality Irish teachers in a variety of subjects, including the history of the Jewish people and Judaism.”

In “Call to Action,” a civics textbook from Gill Education, students are presented with activities focused on the Palestinian perspective. The book features Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on its cover and includes exercises asking students to consider potential futures for Palestinian children.

Another text, “Inspire—Wisdom of the World,” by Educate.ie, an Irish educational publisher, claims Jesus was born in a country called “Palestine.” The book states, “Today this area, between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, is also known as the Holy Land.”

Impact-se noted that “Historical references to Jesus living in ‘Palestine’ without appropriate context can contribute to narratives that challenge Israel’s legitimacy and undermine the Jewish historical connection to the land.”

The same book presents religions differently, stating “Judaism believes that violence and war are sometimes necessary to promote justice,” while describing Islam as “in favor of peace and against violence,” and Christianity’s aim as “to promote a world in which peace and justice and enjoyed by everyone.”

“Grow in Love,” a 2019 edition by Veritas, Ireland’s leading religious publisher and retailer, depicted people who “do not like Jesus” wearing a tallit (Jewish prayer shawl). Following criticism, Veritas updated the textbook in 2024, removing the tallit image.

In another Veritas publication, “Faith Seeking Understanding, Christianity: Origins and Contemporary Expressions,” the New Testament parable of the Good Samaritan is illustrated with an image of a boy wearing a Palestinian scarf protesting Israel.

Naomi Taylor, a Jewish mother and primary school special-needs assistant, expressed alarm about the education department’s oversight. “They advised me that they have no oversight on what goes into textbooks,” she told the Chronicle, adding she was “truly shocked” by this revelation.

Wieder reported that students have told him that “they feel afraid because they are Jewish, or that they avoid talking about being Jewish in front of their non-Jewish peers.” The rabbi told the Chronicle, “The anti-Israel narrative in Ireland has become so distorted and widespread that it creates a context in which antisemitism can thrive.”

The Irish Department of Education explained to the Chronicle that “apart from a small number of prescribed texts at post-primary level, it is the responsibility of each school to select the resources that it will use to support its implementation of the curriculum. The content of textbooks is decided by each publisher.”

Marcus Sheff, Impact-se chief executive, told the Chronicle, “As our report makes clear, there is content in Irish textbooks that is deeply concerning. When aspects of the Holocaust are minimized and when Judaism is portrayed as being less peaceful than other great religions, it should raise a clear red flag for the Irish authorities.

“The good news is that where there is willingness, these issues can be tackled and rectified. We hope that both textbook publishers and members of the Irish government will be open to making much-needed changes,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.