Hamas airs propaganda video of hostage Nadav Popplewell

Popplewell was taken hostage with his mother from their Kibbutz Nirim home during the onslaught on Oct. 7.

A still image of Nadav Popplewell taken from footage released by Hamas on May 11, 2024.
(May 12, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Hamas on Saturday released footage of British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell. 

Popplewell, 51, was taken hostage with his mother, Channah Peri, 79, from their home in Kibbutz Nirim during the Hamas onslaught on Oct. 7. His brother, Roi Popplewell, 54, was killed by terrorists near his home in the kibbutz.

In the 10-second video, Popplewell appears to be suffering from an eye injury. It is unclear when the footage was filmed.

This was the third such video Hamas has aired in recent weeks, following clips of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Keith Siegel and Omri Miran that were released in late April. 

While the edited, three-minute-long video of Siegel and Miran was undated, Miran says in it that he has been held captive for 202 days and Siegel mentions the Passover holiday, indicating that the video was filmed recently.

The two men identify themselves, speak directly to their families and express their hopes for a deal to release the rest of the hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded by urging the government to urgently work toward securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Some 132 Israelis remain captive in Gaza, having been held by Hamas for over seven months.

Lior Rudaeff was declared dead on Tuesday night, exactly seven months after he was presumed to have been abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Rudaeff, an ambulance driver and volunteer medic, fought alongside the kibbutz’s security team during the Hamas invasion.

Two more Israeli victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre were declared dead earlier this month—Elyakim Libman, 23, a security guard at the Nova music festival presumed to have been taken hostage but whose body was found in Israeli territory, and Dror Or, 49, who was kidnapped to Gaza from Kibbutz Be’eri.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

