More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Lebanese president to meet Trump at White House

Aoun’s historic D.C. visit comes amid U.S.-brokered talks to disarm Hezbollah and pilot the replacement of Israeli forces in Lebanon with Lebanese troops.

JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 19, 2026. Official State Department photo by Mateo S. Melendy.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 19, 2026. Official State Department photo by Mateo S. Melendy.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The former Lebanese Armed Forces commander’s visit marks the first by a Lebanese head of state to the White House in nearly two decades and his first face-to-face meeting with Trump.

His Washington trip comes amid U.S.-brokered talks between Jerusalem and Beirut to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group and stabilize the border area, with pilot zones testing the replacement of Israeli forces in Lebanon with Lebanese forces.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Yellow concrete blocks are seen amongst the rubble on July 16, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel builds new barrier along Gaza’s ‘yellow line’
The IDF is building a 14-mile earthen barrier as part of a high-tech security zone to prevent future terrorist infiltrations from Gaza.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Peter Magyar answers reporters' questions during a press conference in Budapest, April 20, 2026. Photo by Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Hungarian Jewish chessmaster declines PM’s offer to be interim president
Judit Polgar said she lacked the strength to take on the role and therefore could not accept.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas Oct. 7 infiltrator in southern Gaza
Osama Abu Tim, who abducted Nir Oz residents, was killed after advancing attacks on troops and civilians.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Tkuma chairman Berale Crombie addresses the Third Right-Wing Conference, Tel Aviv, July 16, 2026. Photo: Courtesy.
Feature
Right-Wing camp gears up for Knesset elections with focus on voter turnout and national identity
Nationalist figures tell JNS that the upcoming ballot represents a broader struggle between conservative and progressive values.
July 21, 2026
Josh Hasten
A view of the Beaufort Castle and destroyed houses at a village in Southern Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel blasts UNESCO for ‘cynical politicization of cultural heritage’
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem calls out the United Nations body’s silence over Hezbollah’s systematic desecration of a historic Lebanese castle, while referring to Israel’s defensive operation at the site as “a moral abdication.”
July 21, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The entrance to the "We Shall Rise" immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, which chronicles the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s resilience through photography, video, music and artifacts, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
Feature
‘We Shall Rise’ exhibition brings Oct. 7 into sharp focus
Acclaimed Israeli photographer Ziv Koren and poet Noam Horev combine images, film, music and artifacts in an immersive tribute to Israel’s pain and resilience after the Hamas attacks.
July 21, 2026
Howard Blas
JNS TV / Straight Up
How one IDF soldier changed minds about Israel on TikTok
July 20, 2026 07:55 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein
Column
What a grenade in Bint Jbeil can teach us about the Jewish state
Ruthie Blum