Lebanese president to meet Trump at White House

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The former Lebanese Armed Forces commander’s visit marks the first by a Lebanese head of state to the White House in nearly two decades and his first face-to-face meeting with Trump.

His Washington trip comes amid U.S.-brokered talks between Jerusalem and Beirut to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group and stabilize the border area, with pilot zones testing the replacement of Israeli forces in Lebanon with Lebanese forces.