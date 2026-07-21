Lebanese president to meet Trump at White House
Aoun’s historic D.C. visit comes amid U.S.-brokered talks to disarm Hezbollah and pilot the replacement of Israeli forces in Lebanon with Lebanese troops.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
The former Lebanese Armed Forces commander’s visit marks the first by a Lebanese head of state to the White House in nearly two decades and his first face-to-face meeting with Trump.
His Washington trip comes amid U.S.-brokered talks between Jerusalem and Beirut to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group and stabilize the border area, with pilot zones testing the replacement of Israeli forces in Lebanon with Lebanese forces.