Hezbollah chief says calls to disarm terror group serve Israel

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem declared on Wednesday that calls for the terrorist group to disarm served Israeli interests, following renewed international pressure on Iran’s Lebanese proxy.

Qassem insisted that such demands align with what he described as Israel’s strategic goals, vowing that Hezbollah will resist efforts to disarm it or convince it to withdraw from Southern Lebanon.

“Anyone calling today for the surrender of weapons, whether internally or externally, on the Arab or the international stage, is serving the Israeli project,” AFP quoted the terror leader as saying in a televised address marking the first anniversary of the targeted killing by Israel of senior commander Fuad Shuk.

Qassem also accused U.S. envoy Tom Barrack of using “intimidation and threats” with the aim of “aiding Israel.”

The Shi’ite cleric, who replaced Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah’s leader following Nasrallah’s assassination by Israel in Beirut in September 2024, admitted earlier this month that the Iranian-backed terror group underestimated the extent of Israel’s infiltration of its supply chain and communication systems before the September 17-18 pager attacks that injured thousands of its members.

Qassem said he had formed an investigative committee to probe numerous breaches, including the booby-trapped communication devices, as well as how Jerusalem was able to locate and assassinate Nasrallah, and top Hezbollah terrorist Hashem Safieddine.