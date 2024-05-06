Hezbollah drone wounds two Israelis

(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Two Israelis were wounded on Monday in a Hezbollah drone attack close to the northern city of Metula.

The Lebanon-based, Iranian-backed terrorist group claimed to have targeted an IDF position.

Earlier, Hezbollah fired a barrage of some 30 rockets at the Golan Heights. There were no reports of injuries.

In response, the IDF shelled the launch sites with artillery. The military also struck more than a dozen targets belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in al-Lwaiza in Southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, terrorists in Syria overnight Sunday fired two rockets that hit open areas near Moshav Ramat Magshimim in the southern Golan Heights. The IDF retaliated with tank fire targeting the launch sites.

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר מבנים צבאיים ותשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים מרכבא, א-טייבה, כפר כילא ואל עדייסא שבדרום לבנון. בנוסף, הבוקר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מבנה צבאי במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון.



צה"ל תקף בירי ארטילרי להסרת איום במרחב שבעא שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/Z6jTOIXWgD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 5, 2024

An Israeli man was lightly wounded in a Hezbollah rocket barrage on the Upper Galilee city of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday.

The victim, 65, was treated on the spot by Magen David Adom paramedics whose ambulance was also hit by rocket shrapnel.

Rockets struck across the largely evacuated city, with hits reported on residential buildings and parked vehicles.

Shortly after the attack on Kiryat Shmona, another 40 rockets were fired towards Israel’s northern communities, in one of the largest Hezbollah barrages in recent months. Some of the rockets were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas a day after the latter’s Oct. 7 massacre.

Tehran’s terrorist proxy has killed nine civilians—Israelis and one foreign worker—and 11 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks.

Israel has threatened a major military offensive in Southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River—some 18 miles from the border—if a diplomatic solution is not found. Efforts to calm tensions, including those of the U.S. and France, have been unsuccessful.