IDF soldier wounded by latest Hezbollah salvo

(April 28, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a rocket barrage fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon at the Galilee on Saturday night.

The soldier was brought to Ziv Medical Center in Safed in good condition after being wounded by shrapnel. He was treated overnight and released on Sunday morning.

Twenty-six rockets were fired at the Meron/Bar Yochai area of the northeastern Galilee, with no damage or other injuries reported. Israel’s aerial defense array intercepted some projectiles and others struck open areas.

Sirens sounded in Moshav Safsufa (also known as Kfar Hoshen), the Merom HaGalil region, Or HaGanuz, Meron and Bar Yochai. Air-raid sirens also sounded in northern Israel on Sunday morning.

The Iranian terrorist proxy in Lebanon, which has carried out near-daily attacks against northern Israeli communities since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, said that the attack targeted Meron and nearby communities, and not the air traffic control base located there, which Hezbollah has previously targeted.

IAF fighter jets overnight struck Hezbollah terrorist targets in the area of Maroun El Ras in Southern Lebanon, according to the IDF, apparently in response to the attack. The strikes included several sites of terrorist infrastructure and a “military” compound, the military said, adding that Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was hit in the Tayr Harfa area and a Hezbollah “military” structure was attacked in the Yarine area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem threatened that a full-scale war with Israel would make the north uninhabitable.

“[Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant threatens us that if we don’t stop the attacks, he will attack Lebanon to return the residents of the north to their homes,” he said.

“I say to Gallant that this war will not only cause the Zionists to not return to their homes but is likely to end their presence in the northern occupied territories once and for all,” Qassem said.