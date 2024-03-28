Hezbollah fires 10-rocket barrage at northern Israel

(March 28, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah launched 10 rockets at Shlomi in northern Israel on Thursday morning, triggering air-raid sirens in the Western Galilee for the second time within hours.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted nine of the rockets, according to Israeli media reports. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Israel Defense Forces responded with artillery fire against the source of the barrage in Southern Lebanon.

Footage shows the Iron Dome shooting down a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at the border community of Shlomi a short while ago. https://t.co/20wzzhY5QV pic.twitter.com/njRVaWDegd — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 28, 2024

The attack was preceded by a two-rocket volley earlier in the morning. One of the rockets fell in an open area near Rosh HaNikra and the other exploded near Goren, according to Israeli media.

Also on Thursday morning, the IDF Home Front Command issued an all-clear after sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle due to a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanese territory.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona by a Hezbollah rocket.

According to Magen David Adom, the man, a laborer later identified as Zahar Bashara, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a damaged building in the city’s industrial zone. Zahara was a resident of the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights.

At least 30 rockets were fired across the border from Lebanon on Wednesday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces, several of which impacted in the northern city, including at industrial sites, setting buildings aflame.

Later on Wednesday, Israel struck Tayr Harfa and Naqoura in Southern Lebanon, with Reuters reporting that at least eight people were killed in the strikes, including Hezbollah operatives, and the IDF saying it had eliminated two Hezbollah cells.

One cell was targeted in a building in Tayr Harfa, while the other was hit in Naqoura, according to the IDF.

מטוסי קרב חיסלו לפני זמן קצר חוליית מחבלים ששהו במבנה צבאי של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב טיר חרפא שבדרום לבנון, ותקפו חוליית מחבלים נוספת במרחב הכפר א-נקורה pic.twitter.com/PjAFNjiDO4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 27, 2024

A terrorist squad eliminated by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday night planned to cross the border and carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The seven terrorists killed in the al-Habria area were members of a Hezbollah “proxy” Sunni Islamist organization called Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya. The group has joined Hezbollah in fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border area in recent months.