JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Hezbollah fires 10-rocket barrage at northern Israel

The volley, which targeted the town of Shlomi, was the second in a span of hours. No injuries or damage were reported in either attack.

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from Meron, northern Israel, Feb. 27, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from Meron, northern Israel, Feb. 27, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Edit
(March 28, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah launched 10 rockets at Shlomi in northern Israel on Thursday morning, triggering air-raid sirens in the Western Galilee for the second time within hours.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted nine of the rockets, according to Israeli media reports. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Israel Defense Forces responded with artillery fire against the source of the barrage in Southern Lebanon.

The attack was preceded by a two-rocket volley earlier in the morning. One of the rockets fell in an open area near Rosh HaNikra and the other exploded near Goren, according to Israeli media.

Also on Thursday morning, the IDF Home Front Command issued an all-clear after sirens sounded in the Galilee panhandle due to a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanese territory.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona by a Hezbollah rocket.

According to Magen David Adom, the man, a laborer later identified as Zahar Bashara, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a damaged building in the city’s industrial zone. Zahara was a resident of the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights.

At least 30 rockets were fired across the border from Lebanon on Wednesday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces, several of which impacted in the northern city, including at industrial sites, setting buildings aflame.

Later on Wednesday, Israel struck Tayr Harfa and Naqoura in Southern Lebanon, with Reuters reporting that at least eight people were killed in the strikes, including Hezbollah operatives, and the IDF saying it had eliminated two Hezbollah cells.

One cell was targeted in a building in Tayr Harfa, while the other was hit in Naqoura, according to the IDF.

A terrorist squad eliminated by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday night planned to cross the border and carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The seven terrorists killed in the al-Habria area were members of a Hezbollah “proxy” Sunni Islamist organization called Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya. The group has joined Hezbollah in fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border area in recent months.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates