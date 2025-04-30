Honoring the fallen: Lone soldiers remembered in Jerusalem ceremony

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

A moving memorial ceremony was held at the Jerusalem Theater on Tuesday evening in honor of 43 lone soldiers who fell during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel and the ensuing war.

An IDF lone soldier is a servicemember without immediate family in Israel, often an immigrant or volunteer from abroad, who serves in the Israel Defense Forces without local parental support.

The event, led by lone soldiers and conducted in Hebrew and English, brought together key support organizations—including Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Lone Soldier Center, Tzofim Garin Tzabar and others—in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Bomandil, the IDF’s chief education officer, was among those in attendance, along with families of fallen lone soldiers from the United States, United Kingdom, Ghana and France.

A prayer was recited for hostage Edan Alexander and for the return of Omar Neutra’s body. Both lone soldiers are currently being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The ceremony served as both a solemn remembrance and an expression of unity among Israel’s global family.