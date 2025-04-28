‘Operation Hug’ resumes, reuniting lone soldiers with their parents

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Nefesh B’Nefesh, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) and Jewish National Fund-USA have announced the resumption of “Operation Hug,” an initiative that will enable hundreds more families to reunite with lone soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

Amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, thousands of young men and women who made aliyah and are serving in active combat units remain separated from their families abroad. These lone soldiers face unique emotional and logistical challenges, with their parents sharing in the anxiety and burden from afar.

Launched to ease that hardship, “Operation Hug” provides a roundtrip airline ticket for one parent of any lone soldier serving in an active combat unit, from anywhere in the world. (Parents are asked to make a nominal contribution toward the airfare.) The initiative aims to offer soldiers the unmatched strength and comfort of a long-awaited embrace.

“Lone soldiers make the extraordinary decision to leave everything behind to serve and defend the Jewish homeland, standing on the front lines without family by their side,” said Steve Weil, CEO of Friends of the IDF. “It is our sacred responsibility to ensure these selfless heroes—and their families—receive the support they need.”

Deborah Riegel, chair of the Jewish National Fund-USA Nefesh B’Nefesh Task Force, added: “Operation Hug embodies the very soul of what Jewish National Fund-USA stands for—ensuring that every individual who defends our homeland feels the figurative embrace of a grateful people, and more importantly, the literal embrace of family.

“Having met with some of the remarkable lone soldiers and their families, I have seen firsthand the indescribable impact this initiative has had. In moments of both challenge and triumph, nothing can substitute for a hug from a parent. Operation Hug reminds these young heroes that they are never truly alone—not in Israel, and not in the hearts of those who love and support them around the world,” Riegel added.

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, described reuniting soldiers with their families as an incredibly moving experience.

“We’ve witnessed the profound impact of a simple hug since the start of Operation Iron Swords,” Fass said. “The return of ‘Operation Hug’ reflects our continued commitment to Israel’s Lone Soldiers and their families, ensuring that distance does not hinder their connection.”