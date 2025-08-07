Hostage families raise plight on flotilla to Gaza

( Aug. 7, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

A flotilla of a some 11 vessels, organized by the families of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization, set out Thursday morning from the Ashkelon Marina toward the waters off Gaza, in an urgent plea for their loved ones’ return.

Dubbed “Flotilla 50” after the 50 hostages, living and dead, held by the terrorists, the protest lasted about two hours, with no planned stops at sea and a route that did not approach too close to Gaza’s shore due to the risk of rocket and mortar fire.

Roughly 20 relatives of hostages participated in the protest, which is was held under coordination with the Israel Police and the Israel Defense Forces. The boats flew yellow flags (symbolic of the call for the release of the hostages) and were adorned with protest signs. Three of the boats carried the families and journalists.

One of the three boats carrying relatives of hostages toward Gaza, seen at the Ashkelon Marina, August 2025. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

“I will shout to him that it’s his father, so he knows I’m here, so he can hold on,” said Haggai Angrest, father of kidnapped IDF soldier Matan Angrest. “We want to be as close as possible to our children and put an end to this insanity. It’s been too long. We trust the IDF chief of staff.”

In a statement, the families said, “We will sail from Ashkelon and Ashdod toward the maritime border with the Gaza Strip in a desperate cry: Bring our children home before it’s too late. The people of Israel are behind us. The people of Israel are with the hostages.”

As the flotilla set sail, the families added: “We are sailing to the maritime border with Gaza to cry out on behalf of our loved ones, held captive by a murderous terrorist organization. The recent statements about conquering Gaza and escalating the fighting put them at immediate risk of death or disappearance. Returning all 50 hostages is the only image of Israeli victory.

“From here, facing our loved ones held in hell, we call on the prime minister, Minister Dermer, and the IDF chief of staff: This is the time for courageous leadership. Continued obstruction, hesitation and delays in bringing our loved ones home will be a disaster for generations.”



(Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has headed the negotiations for the release of the hostages since February.)

Each boat was expected to carry out three symbolic actions:

Calling out with megaphones toward Gaza’s shore; Broadcasting the “Mayday” maritime emergency signal; and Throwing lifebuoys into the sea.

The event was supported by the Israel Sailing Association, the nonprofit group Sails and the Ashkelon Marina.

Fifty hostages remain in captivity in the Strip, including 20 to 22 who are believed to be alive after being taken during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene his Security Cabinet on Thursday to decide the next phase of the war, as Hamas has rejected all deals proposed by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.