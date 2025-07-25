Hungary is the safest country right now for European Jews

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

While Western Europe turns a blind eye to rising antisemitism and emboldens anti-Israel activists under the guise of “free expression,” Hungary continues to lead with clarity, courage and conviction. Its government’s recent decision to ban the Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at a public festival due to its members’ open support for Hamas wasn’t just a cultural move. It was a moral stand, a political message and a powerful reminder that Hungary remains the safest place right now for Jews in Europe, full stop.

Supporting Hamas is not political activism. It’s not edgy or provocative. It’s an endorsement of terrorism—of an organization that slaughters civilians, holds children hostage, and uses hospitals and schools as shields. That the Hungarian government drew a red line here is exactly the kind of zero-tolerance policy toward antisemitism that Jewish communities across Europe have been begging for and rarely receive.

In Hungary, the Jewish community doesn’t have to beg.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government have made it clear time and again that the country stands with Israel, with the Jewish people and with truth. Whether in the halls of the European Union, on the floor of the United Nations or in the streets of Budapest, Hungary has proven to be an unwavering ally of the Jewish state and dependable protector of its Jewish citizens.

Contrast that with what we’re seeing elsewhere in Europe.

In France, Jewish schools and synagogues have been the targets of regular threats. (On July 5, a Chabad House in Grenoble was firebombed and burned to the ground.) Anti-Israel rallies flood the streets of Berlin with chants that would have made Germans blush in the 1930s. In the United Kingdom, Jewish students are increasingly told to “stay home” for their safety to avoid anti-Israel protests on campus. And across the European Union, attempt after attempt aims to punish the State of Israel diplomatically while failing to condemn the Jew-hatred coming from Gaza and the West Bank.

Under Orbán’s leadership, Hungary has stood virtually alone in defending Israel in the European Union. While other countries have called for “ceasefires” that benefit Hamas, Budapest has consistently blocked one-sided, anti-Israel statements and stood firm on Israel’s right to defend itself. At the United Nations, where Israel is routinely demonized, Hungary has refused to go along with the mob. And not just on the international stage. At home, Hungary walks the walk.

Budapest is one of the only capitals in Europe where Jews can freely wear a yarmulke without being harassed, attend synagogue without metal detectors and celebrate Jewish holidays without police guarding the doors of synagogues. The government has invested millions into preserving Jewish heritage sites, restoring synagogues and funding Holocaust education not just as a formality, but as a national priority.

The Orbán government has also cracked down on foreign-funded NGOs that promote anti-Jewish and anti-Israel agendas, taking the bold position that its society should not subsidize hatred. That includes moves like banning Kneecap, which is already drawing predictable outrage from far-left activists and press outlets. That outrage means Hungary is doing something right. It means that the government is setting a standard others are too timid or politically correct to adopt.

Let’s be honest, if Germany or France had taken similar stands, the global Jewish community would be celebrating. When Hungary does it, critics try to paint it as censorship. That’s nonsense. Refusing to give a stage to Hamas apologists is not censorship. It’s decency. And decency is what Jews in Europe are so desperate for.

I’ve traveled across Europe and met with Jewish communities from London to Berlin to Vienna. No other country makes them feel as safe, respected and supported. That’s not an opinion but the reality on the ground. And in a world where Jews are once again being asked to hide who they are, Hungary is telling the Jewish community: You belong here. You are protected. We’ve got your back.

Other European leaders should take note: Hungary does not play games with antisemitism. It does not give platforms to terrorist sympathizers. It does not allow international pressure to dilute its moral compass.

Hungary may be small in size, but it stands tall in principle. For Jews in Europe and anyone who believes in moral clarity, that makes all the difference.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.