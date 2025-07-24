IDF arrests suspect behind bus bombings in Bat Yam and Holon

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces on Wednesday apprehended the suspected Palestinian terrorist responsible for the February 20 bus bombings in Bat Yam and Holon, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

The suspect, Abd al-Karim Sanubar, was captured during an operation in Nablus (Shechem), in Samaria, following a months-long manhunt.

An investigator examines a bombed bus in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Flash90.

A blast on Tuesday, believed to have been triggered when Sanubar came into contact with additional explosives in his possession, led security forces to his location. He was injured in the explosion and attempted to flee the apartment before being apprehended.

As part of the operation, security forces searched the area around the building where the blast occurred and uncovered several ready-to-use explosive devices, which were safely dismantled.

All of the bombings in February occurred in parked, empty buses across the two central cities located south of Tel Aviv. There were no injuries as the explosions were apparently mistimed.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria.

In March, Israeli forces arrested the man who planted the bomb on the bus in Bat Yam after discovering he was inside the Green Line illegally.