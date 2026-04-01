Rubio: US will re-examine relationship with NATO post-war

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States would have to reexamine its role in NATO in the wake of the refusal by some European allies to allow American forces to use their military bases during the war against Iran.

“We’re not asking them to conduct air strikes,” he said during an interview with Fox News. “When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is no, then why are we in NATO? You have to ask that question,” he added. “Why do we send trillions of dollars and have all of these American forces stationed in the region, if in our time of need, we won’t be allowed to use those bases?”

“Unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we’re going to have to re-examine that relationship,” he continued.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, Spain has refused to allow the U.S to use its airspace, while France, Italy, and the United Kingdom have periodically withheld such permission as well.