NYPD stopped reporting hate crimes being probed in February; March numbers surge back to January ones

After New York City recorded a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the first month of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral term, in January, the New York City Police Department said in February that it was changing its approach to reporting statistics, and it would no longer share information about hate crimes that were still being investigated. The police department promptly reported that under the downsized metric, hate crimes were down in the city, with 38 such incidents.

According to data on the NYPD website that is current as of March 29, the number of hate crimes in New York City has returned to January numbers, with 51 hate crimes recorded until that date. The data, which is posted to the NYPD CompState 2.0 tool, records 34 hate crimes in the city in February and 55 in January. The 140 hate crimes to date this year represent a 16.7% increase over the 120 last year, per the NYPD.

The city hasn’t yet put out a statement about the March hate crime statistics, but even with the change, anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City represented more than 55% of all hate crimes in the city in February.