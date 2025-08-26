Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IDF conducts counter-terror raids in Ramallah

Israeli forces reportedly targeted terror financing operations, with Palestinian media saying several were wounded by gunfire.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces guard as Jews tour in the Judean city of Hebron, Aug. 23, 2025. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
(Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces conducted a large-scale counter-terror operation in the Samaria city of Ramallah on Tuesday, making several arrests, according to Hebrew media reports.

Palestinian media reported that several people were wounded by gunfire during the operation. Troops were reportedly targeting money-changing businesses used by terrorist groups to launder cash.

The IDF has not officially commented on the raid.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated earlier this month that the IDF will remain in Samaria camps through 2025, revealing that raids have cut terror alerts in Judea and Samaria by 80%.

This is a developing story

Topics