IDF conducts counter-terror raids in Ramallah

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces conducted a large-scale counter-terror operation in the Samaria city of Ramallah on Tuesday, making several arrests, according to Hebrew media reports.

Palestinian media reported that several people were wounded by gunfire during the operation. Troops were reportedly targeting money-changing businesses used by terrorist groups to launder cash.

הפלסטינים מדווחים שכוחות צה"ל החלו לשגת מרמאללה וכי בין העצורים חלפני כספים pic.twitter.com/9Fm5C39U49 — איתי בלומנטל ???????? Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) August 26, 2025

The IDF has not officially commented on the raid.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated earlier this month that the IDF will remain in Samaria camps through 2025, revealing that raids have cut terror alerts in Judea and Samaria by 80%.

This is a developing story