IDF downs Houthi drone from Yemen

( June 25, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted on Wednesday afternoon a drone launched toward Israel by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

“A short time ago, the Air Force intercepted a drone that was apparently launched from Yemen. The UAV did not enter the country’s territory. No alerts were activated in accordance with policy,” the military stated.

The attack came just hours after the IDF shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles believed to have been launched by Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Jerusalem and Tehran had agreed to a truce, ending the 12-day war between the two countries.

Early Wednesday morning, senior Houthi official Hazam al-Asad took to social media to congratulate “the Islamic Republic of Iran and all the free people of the nation” following the ceasefire.

“True victory is to adopt the cause of supporting Palestine, to confront the American hegemony, to stand against the Zionist entity, to thwart its goals, as well as to strike deep into its core without hesitation, without concern for calculations or losses,” al-Asad wrote.

Iran’s Houthi proxy has escalated its attacks on Israel in recent weeks, including a direct hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4.

On June 15, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv, claiming it was their first coordinated strike with Iran as part of a simultaneous attack.