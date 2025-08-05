IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in southeastern Lebanon

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

An Israel Defense Forces aircraft on Monday eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in southeastern Lebanon, according to the military.

“Earlier today, the IDF used an aircraft to attack and eliminate a terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon’s Al-Khiam area,” the IDF said. No additional information was provided.

The IDF on Thursday night carried out a wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s south, including a major missile production site.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military was “powerfully striking” Hezbollah infrastructure, including the Iranian-backed terror army’s “largest precision missile production site, which was previously attacked, along with additional sites Hezbollah is attempting to restore.”

“As I emphasized, the maximum enforcement policy against Hezbollah will continue,” he added. “Any attempt by the terror group to rehabilitate, reestablish itself or threaten will be met with uncompromising force.”

The defense minister said Jerusalem would hold the Lebanese government responsible for Hezbollah’s terrorism in the border area.

On Nov. 26, Jerusalem and Beirut reached a truce deal aimed at ending over a year of cross-border clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah. The terrorist group began attacking the Jewish state on Oct. 8, 2023 in support of Hamas following that terrorist group’s invasion of southern Israel a day earlier.

Since the ceasefire, the IDF has carried out regular strikes to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities in violation of the deal.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in line with the truce. Last month, he warned that the terror organization was “recovering and ready now” to confront the IDF.

Qassem stated on July 30 that calls to disarm served Israeli interests, following renewed international pressure on Iran’s Lebanese proxy.

“Anyone calling today for the surrender of weapons, whether internally or externally, on the Arab or the international stage, is serving the Israeli project,” AFP quoted the terrorist leader as saying in a televised address.