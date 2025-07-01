IDF intercepts missile launched by Houthi terrorists from Yemen

( July 1, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The interception followed warning sirens that sounded in several areas across Israel.

???? Rocket Alert [20:27:23] – 38 Alerts ????:



• Lakhish — Kiryat Mal'akhi-Yoav train station, Al Azi, Hafetz Haim, Beit Hilkia, Beit Gamliel, Bnei Re'em, Gdera, Agrigada Factory, Yad Binyamin, Beit Elazari, Ganei Tal, Revadim Industrial Zone, Gedera Industrial Area, Kidron,… pic.twitter.com/WLD5UTDgqs — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) July 1, 2025

According to an IDF statement, the sirens were activated in accordance with established protocol, alerting residents to the incoming threat. No injuries or damage were reported.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, Palestinian terrorists fired two rockets from the southern Gaza Strip, both of which were intercepted after sirens sounded in communities near the border.

According to the IDF, the projectiles crossed into Israeli territory before being successfully intercepted. Again, no injuries or damage were reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of a harsh response to Houthi missile fire, writing, “The fate of Yemen is like the fate of Tehran. After we struck at the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel—their hand will be cut off.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee highlighted the persistent threat posed by Houthi missile attacks on Israel, underscoring the resilience of Israel’s air defense systems in a post on X following the launch and interception. He also suggested that the U.S. planes that bombed Iranian nuclear sites on June 21 could possibly be used against Tehran’s terror proxy in Yemen.

“We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but the Houthis just launched one over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel’s incredible interception system means we go to the shelter and wait until the all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!” Huckabee wrote.

We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen! — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 1, 2025

Early on Saturday morning, Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a ballistic missile toward Israel.

“An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted,” the IDF said in a statement.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across the central, western and southern Negev, as well as in the Arava, Dead Sea areas, and parts of Judea. There were no reports of injuries or damage.