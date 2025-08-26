IDF: Oct. 7 attacker among six terrorists killed in Gaza hospital strike

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

Six terrorists were killed in Monday’s Israeli strike on a Hamas observation camera at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis, including an individual who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the western Negev, according to an initial IDF inquiry into the incident made public on Tuesday.

On Monday, Jerusalem confirmed earlier reports that civilians, including several journalists, were killed in the attack, with the Prime Minister’s Office expressing deep regret for the inadvertent killing of non-combatants.

In addition to the Oct. 7 attacker, whose affiliation was not publicized, four of the terrorists killed were Hamas members, and one was associated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Reuters reported that at least 20 people were killed, including five journalists who worked for its outlet, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, among others.

The initial inquiry report was presented to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who, according to the statement, “regrets any harm caused to civilians,” while instructing further examination of several gaps: the authorization process prior to the strike, including the ammunition approval and timing; and the decision-making process in the field.

“From an initial inquiry, it appears that Golani Brigade troops, operating in the area of Khan Yunis to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, in order to direct terrorist activities against them,” the statement read.

“This conclusion was further supported, among other reasons, by the documented military use of hospitals by the terrorist organizations throughout the war, and by intelligence confirming Hamas’s use of the Nasser Hospital to carry out terrorist activities since the start of the war,” it continued.

The statement said that Zamir has, from the outset, emphasized that “the enemy conducts extensive and covert visual-intelligence gathering while cynically exploiting sensitive sites and civilian infrastructure, such as the Nasser Hospital, from which it carries out terrorist activities against IDF troops.”

Zamir stressed that the IDF only directs its activities towards military targets, echoing remarks the previous day from IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, who said that “I would like to be clear from the start—the IDF does not intentionally target civilians.”

The PMO statement said that “Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” adding that “our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”