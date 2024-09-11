IDF soldier seriously hurt in Hezbollah attack on northern kibbutz

( Sept. 11, 2024 / JNS)

A reservist in the Israel Defense Forces was seriously wounded on Wednesday after Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists fired dozens of rockets and anti-tank missiles at a kibbutz in the Upper Galilee.

“A reserve soldier serving in the town’s security department was seriously wounded as the result of an anti-missile strike in the Dan area. The soldier was taken to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF said.

Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center said the 39-year-old victim suffered a chest wound from missile shrapnel. “After undergoing a series of tests, the patient is currently being taken to the operating room. His condition is classified as serious,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the IDF, Lebanese terrorists launched some 60 missiles at the Jewish state within one hour on Wednesday afternoon. At least some of the projectiles were launched by the Lebanese branch of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing, the terror organization announced.

In response, IDF artillery and attack drones hit terror targets in Southern Lebanon, the military announced in a post on X.

“A force of the [IDF’s 810th] ‘Mountain Brigade’ identified and attacked an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Shuba area of Southern Lebanon,” the army said.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone launched an attack on a motorcycle in the Tyre area. One Hezbollah terror operative was killed in the aerial attack, according to the local reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said that an Israeli Air Force aircraft killed two Hezbollah terror operatives in Southern Lebanon’s Mis al-Jabal area. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck rocket launchers in the border town of Marwahin and in Rachaya Al Foukhar, the statement confirmed.

At the same time, IDF artillery targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the areas of Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab in Southern Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly daily since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones across the border. It has killed more than 40 people and caused widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israelis remain internally displaced due to the violence.

‘A high level of readiness’

Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded when Hezbollah suicide drones landed on Monday near the western Galilee border town of Shlomi.

The terror group took responsibility for at least six attacks on Monday, including a drone attack that hit a residential building in Nahariya. Two homes were damaged; no casualties were reported in the incident.

Overnight on Tuesday, IAF jets attacked 30 or so terror targets, including launchers and “military” infrastructure, throughout Southern Lebanon.

Following a situational assessment with the IDF’s General Staff Forum on Monday, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi stressed that the military is “ready for any mission that will be required” by the political echelon.

“The IDF operates strongly in the north and is at a high level of readiness with prepared operational plans,” he said, adding that the Hezbollah attack on the Nahariya high-rise was “a serious incident.”

August was the most intense month in the conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah so far, with more than 1,300 attacks on the Jewish state.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, has warned Jerusalem against expanding its operations against the terror group.

“War with Hezbollah does not return the displaced; it increases their numbers,” the top terrorist told local media. “If we face a war, we will respond with an even harsher one, and we will not abandon the field.”