Is Netanyahu sabotaging the hostage deal?

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

This week’s headlines depict utter chaos, but Meira K is here to break it all down. In this episode of “The Meira K Show,” she addresses the most pressing issues facing Israel today—from the tangled Iran negotiations to internal power struggles and media misinformation.

Meira first exposes how Israeli media is selectively censoring Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wartime speeches and distorting facts around the hostage crisis. She then unpacks Trump’s shifting stance on Iran’s nuclear program and what it means for Israeli security.

Finally, she dives into the resignation of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar; the judiciary’s overreach; and why Israeli intelligence must refocus on real threats like Hamas and Hezbollah.

This is “The Meira K Show” at its boldest—cutting through the noise, speaking truth to power, and rallying for Jewish strength and unity. If you’re confused by the headlines, then don’t miss this essential episode.

