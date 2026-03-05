Isaac Herzog
“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership,” said Israel’s head of state.
“Thank you for supporting Israel at the United Nations with clear moral clarity,” the Israeli president told the U.S. envoy in Jerusalem.
Rabbi Ari Berman, the university president, also announced that a $5 million gift from Robert Kraft helped the school reach its $613 million goal.
“We have only one nation-state—that is the story of Zionism. To be here in a city where the mayor-elect has declared that Jews have no right to their nation-state is precisely why I wanted to make this point and be here,” said the Israeli president.
Following a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the European leader said his country “will stand by your side in friendship.”
The Israeli president said he was following with concern the growing anti-Israel sentiments among American youth.
The visit will coincide with a “deeply concerning rise in antisemitic incidents from both the right and the left,” the Israeli president’s office said.
“I believe Africa should be a bridge of peace in our region,” said Isaac Herzog.
The president says he will consider only the good of the country in reviewing the prime minister’s extraordinary request.
“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications,” Herzog’s office stated.
Two of his children and a nephew were abducted to Gaza and later released alive.
A Jewish leader called the city council “full-on Nazi” determined to “erase Jewish/Irish history” amid reports the new name may be “Free Palestine.”
OPINION