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Isaac Herzog

Trump Netanyahu Herzog Israel
Israel News
Herzog wishes Trump ‘mazal tov’ on 80th birthday
“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership,” said Israel’s head of state.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) meets US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz (L) in Jerusalem on Dec. 10, 2025. Source: @IsraelPresident/X.
Israel News
Herzog, Waltz discuss Trump plan, last hostage in Gaza
“Thank you for supporting Israel at the United Nations with clear moral clarity,” the Israeli president told the U.S. envoy in Jerusalem.
Dec. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
Yeshiva University Herzog
U.S. News
Like father, like son: Yeshiva awards Israeli president honorary degree at Chanukah dinner
Rabbi Ari Berman, the university president, also announced that a $5 million gift from Robert Kraft helped the school reach its $613 million goal.
Dec. 9, 2025
Yonatan Simkovich
(L to R) Mrs. Michal Herzog, Reuven Ben Parash, President Isaac Herzog and Professor Osnat Levtzion-Korach attend an event hosted by the American Friends of Shamir Medical Center in New York, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog praises Israeli medical resilience in NY
“We have only one nation-state—that is the story of Zionism. To be here in a city where the mayor-elect has declared that Jews have no right to their nation-state is precisely why I wanted to make this point and be here,” said the Israeli president.
Dec. 9, 2025
JNS Staff
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israel News
Merz in Israel for first visit as German chancellor
Following a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the European leader said his country “will stand by your side in friendship.”
Dec. 7, 2025
JNS Staff
Herzog, Sigd
Israel News
Herzog: The fountains of American life are based on ‘biblical values’
The Israeli president said he was following with concern the growing anti-Israel sentiments among American youth.
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog holds pictures of hostages Evyatar David (left) and Rom Braslavski during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 4, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog to visit New York
The visit will coincide with a “deeply concerning rise in antisemitic incidents from both the right and the left,” the Israeli president’s office said.
Dec. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with a delegation of imams and Muslim leaders from across Africa, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Dec. 1, 2025. Credit: Israeli President's Office.
Israel News
Israeli president hosts African Muslim leaders
“I believe Africa should be a bridge of peace in our region,” said Isaac Herzog.
Dec. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog at an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, April 26, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog weighs Netanyahu pardon, cites Israel’s best interest
The president says he will consider only the good of the country in reviewing the prime minister’s extraordinary request.
Dec. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog meet in Jerusalem, July 6, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu asks Herzog for pardon in ongoing corruption trial
“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications,” Herzog’s office stated.
Nov. 30, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Dror Or, 48, who was murdered and taken to Gaza from Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023, is seen in an undated photo. Source: @NoamKatz_/X.
Israel News
Slain hostage Dror Or’s funeral held in Kibbutz Be’eri
Two of his children and a nephew were abducted to Gaza and later released alive.
Nov. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
UN Vote 1975 Chaim Herzog
Israel News
Israeli president: Move to rename Dublin’s Herzog Park is ‘disgraceful’
A Jewish leader called the city council “full-on Nazi” determined to “erase Jewish/Irish history” amid reports the new name may be “Free Palestine.”
Nov. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Senior Contributing Editor
Netanyahu deserves exoneration, not a pardon
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
An open letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Gerald Platt, Steven Goldberg
Opinion
President Herzog: Pardon Netanyahu
Asher Daniels
Oshy Ellman
Opinion
Why the president of Israel and Jewish leadership got it wrong
Oshy Ellman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Herzog gets a ‘wake-up’ call, but the rest of the left are sound asleep
Moshe Phillips
Yasmeen Ohebsion
Opinion
Israeli leaders join campus antisemitism fight
Yasmeen Ohebsion
Senior Contributing Editor
No, Israel didn’t ‘pave the way’ for ‘pariah’ status
Ruthie Blum