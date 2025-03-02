Israel adopts US proposal to extend truce over Ramadan, Hamas rejects it

( March 2, 2025 / JNS)

Following a high-level security meeting on Saturday night, Jerusalem has adopted the temporary ceasefire framework proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff for the Ramadan and Passover period.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired the discussion, which included Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior security officials and the negotiating team, according to an Israeli government statement.

Under the U.S. proposal, half of the remaining hostages (living and deceased) are to be freed on the first day; the rest will be released if a “permanent” ceasefire is agreed upon.

The ceasefire may be extended to facilitate negotiations, as gaps between the parties remain wide.

If talks prove ineffective, Israel retains the right to resume military operations after 42 days, a condition backed in a side letter by the previous Biden administration and supported by the current Trump administration.

The statement stressed that while Jerusalem has accepted the U.S.-proposed framework, Hamas has rejected it. However, it continues, Israel is prepared to engage in detailed negotiations if Hamas reverses its position.

Hamas has refused to extend the first phase of the hostage agreement with Israel and is demanding an immediate transition to negotiations on Phase 2.

A senior Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, on Sunday criticized Israel’s adoption of the Witkoff ceasefire plan, accusing it of bypassing previously signed agreements. He stressed the importance of moving forward with the second phase of the deal to secure the release of prisoners and bring stability to the region.

The Israeli government announced on Sunday morning that it has suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza after the Hamas rejection.

Netanyahu announced that no goods or supplies would enter Gaza until further notice, reaffirming that Jerusalem will not agree to a ceasefire without the release of its hostages.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday that Jerusalem had agreed to the American proposal to extend a framework for 50 days during Ramadan and Passover, in exchange for the release of hostages.

“Unfortunately, Hamas rejected the proposal. As the first phase of the framework has ended—we have halted the entry of trucks into Gaza,” Sa’ar explained during a joint press briefing following a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlić-Radman, in Jerusalem.

“We wouldn’t do it for free. There is a side letter from the previous U.S. administration that explicitly states that there is no automatic transition between phases,” Sa’ar continued. “We are prepared to continue negotiations, including for the second phase—based on our principles, in exchange for the release of hostages. It is important to emphasize that we have fulfilled our commitments up to the very last day.”

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas declared: “With the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, we reaffirm our full commitment to implementing all terms of the agreement across all its stages and details.”

The statement continued: “We call on the international community to pressure Israel to fully commit to the agreement and immediately enter Phase 2.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Friday that Jerusalem is preparing to resume the war in Gaza in four to six weeks. This “decisive” campaign, aimed to wipe out Hamas, could be paused if the terrorist group’s leadership agrees to free hostages, or agrees to disarm and go into exile, the report added.

Israel’s government on Sunday morning approved an extension of a 2023 law authorizing the call-up of up to 400,000 military reservists.

Ramadan started on Friday night and runs until March 29, while Passover begins on April 12 and ends on April 19.

Israeli assessments indicate that Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza are holding 59 hostages. Of these, 24 are believed to be alive—all men—while 35, including three women, are believed to be deceased. Two of the living hostages and three of the deceased are foreign nationals.