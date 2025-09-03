Israel could destroy PA ‘like Hamas,’ Smotrich warns as he announces sovereignty plan

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday warned the Palestinian Authority that the Israel Defense Forces would destroy it “like Hamas” in a potential violent clash over Judea and Samaria.

If Ramallah “raises its head and attempts to harm us,” Israeli forces would not hesitate to “destroy it like Hamas,” said Smotrich, who is also tasked with managing civilian affairs in Judea and Samaria.

The Religious Zionism Party leader made his remarks at a joint press conference together with Yesha Council head Israel Ganz, where the two announced their plans for full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The council is an umbrella group of local regional councils.

Smotrich noted that, following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre, there is consensus in the Jewish state against “a terrorist state in the heart of the country,” citing the late Foreign Minister Abba Eban’s statement about the nation’s narrow pre-1967 lines being “Auschwitz borders.”

Under Smotrich’s plan, Jerusalem’s sovereignty would be extended to 82% of the area, he said, calling it “maximum land, minimum Arabs.”

“We will maintain a clear Jewish majority and a Jewish and democratic Israel,” said the right-wing minister. “The Arabs will continue to govern themselves through the Palestinian Authority, and later with regional management alternatives.”

Smotrich concluded his statement by urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Convey the government and make a historic decision: apply sovereignty to all open areas in Judea and Samaria,” adding, “If you do this, you will go down in history as a great leader.”

CNN cited officials as saying on Monday that Jerusalem was considering steps in retaliation to the announced recognitions of “Palestine” at the United Nations, including sovereignty over some parts of Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu held an initial meeting to discuss the issue of sovereignty last week, three anonymous Israeli officials told CNN. A second meeting was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed, Ynet reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer have reportedly told France, the United Kingdom and others that their moves could lead to annexing Area C and legalizing illegal outposts.

“Unilateral moves against Israel will be met with unilateral moves by Israel,” Sa’ar told his counterparts, per an Israel Hayom report in May.

Sources close to Dermer told Ynet on Wednesday, that “there will be sovereignty in Judea and Samaria; the question is over which part.”

As of Jan. 1, 529,704 Jews lived in the Judea and Samaria territories, amounting to approximately 5.28% of the Jewish state’s population.

Meanwhile, 58% of Israeli Jews believe that the civilian communities in Judea and Samaria contribute to national security, according to a poll the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) published on March 11.

Nearly 70% of Israelis want Jerusalem to extend full legal sovereignty over the disputed territory, according to a poll conducted on Jan. 29.

The United Arab Emirates warned Jerusalem on Wednesday that the proposal constitutes a red line for Abu Dhabi and would undermine the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the two countries.

The Accords “enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state,” said Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs and envoy of the minister of foreign affairs of the UAE, in a statement to Reuters.

“That was our position in 2020, and it remains our position today,” Nusseibeh stated. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.