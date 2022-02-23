Israeli missiles struck targets near Quneitra in southwestern Syria early on Wednesday, according to official Syrian media.

The missiles were launched from the Golan Heights just after midnight and caused material damage but no casualties, reported the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a Syrian military source.

Israel did not comment on the report.

According to Lebanese media reports, the alleged Israeli attack targeted a Syrian military position near the villages of Madinat al-Baath and Rwihinah used by Iran-backed militias.