(February 23, 2022 / Israel Hayom) Israeli missiles struck targets near Quneitra in southwestern Syria early on Wednesday, according to official Syrian media.
The missiles were launched from the Golan Heights just after midnight and caused material damage but no casualties, reported the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a Syrian military source.
Israel did not comment on the report.
According to Lebanese media reports, the alleged Israeli attack targeted a Syrian military position near the villages of Madinat al-Baath and Rwihinah used by Iran-backed militias.
Last week, Syrian news outlets reported an Israeli strike on targets near Damascus. The Syrian military said the attack caused damage but did not elaborate. The Syrian opposition claimed the strike had targeted Iranian sites, while Saudi reports said it “focused on sites belonging to the seventh division of Assad’s army used by Hezbollah.”
Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, foreign fighters with various affiliations have flocked to Syria, most famously the Islamic State terrorist organization. Hezbollah and other Shi’ite groups backed by Iran have also entered the country in force, prompting hundreds of alleged attacks by Israel over the years.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned Israeli strikes in Syria, warning they could lead to an escalation. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad warned that Syria would respond to Israeli attacks.
Israel has stated it will not allow Iranian-backed troops allied with the Syrian government to operate in Syria.
Wednesday’s strike was the fifth attributed to Israel since the beginning of 2022.
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.
