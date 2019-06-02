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News   Israel News

1,000 Chinese investors examine Israeli innovations at investment conference

The inventions span areas such as advanced production technologies, IT, life sciences, water technologies, clean tech, agritech and energy.

Jun. 2, 2019
Israeli entrepreneurs present their products to Chinese investors at GoforIsrael in Jinan City, China, on May 28, 2019. Credit: Courtesy.
Israeli entrepreneurs present their products to Chinese investors at GoforIsrael in Jinan City, China, on May 28, 2019. Credit: Courtesy.

More than 100 Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs presented their innovations in one-on-one meetings with some 1,000 potential investors in China last week at the annual GoforIsrael China-Israel investment conference in Jinan City, capital of Shandong Province.

The inventions presented span areas such as advanced production technologies, IT, life sciences, water technologies, clean tech, agritech, energy and more.

Among the Israeli companies participating in the conference are Parazero, a parachute system for preventing drone crashes; NGS nutritional solutions for growth retardation in children; BetalinTherapeutics, which is developing an artificial pancreas to replace insulin treatment for diabetics; and MobileODT, a pioneer in early detection of cervical cancer using smartphone imaging.

Topics to be discussed at this year’s conference include China-Israel mergers and acquisitions; an Israeli-China partnership called the New Silk Road Initiative (OBOR); Chinese investments in high-tech and life-sciences companies in Israel; and the cultural differences between China and Israel.

The Jinan conference is co-organized by the Cukierman & Co. Investment House, Catalyst Funds, Shandong Guohui Investments (Shandong Province’s investment arm) and Jinan Pioneer Area.

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