Ahead of Biden visit, Lapid speaks to presidents of Egypt, Turkey

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as the region gears up for U.S. President Joe Biden’s July 13-16 visit.

Lapid and el-Sisi discussed bilateral ties and developments in the Middle East, and emphasized the importance of the peace agreement between the two countries, according to a statement from Lapid’s office.

The two leaders also discussed Biden’s upcoming visit, as well as the Palestinian issue and the “need for calm,” and agreed to hold a meeting “soon,” according to the statement.

In his call with Erdoğan, Lapid highlighted the two countries’ cooperation in thwarting attempted Iranian terrorist attacks in the country last month.

The two also commended the civil aviation agreement between Israel and Turkey signed just days ago, and expressed hope for additional improvement in bilateral relations, according to the statement.

Lapid’s calls on Sunday followed discussions over the weekend with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas.