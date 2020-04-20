More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF chief of staff: ‘At this time, our mission is to protect Holocaust survivors’

“Memory is a source of strength, spirit and values,” says Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi in a letter to all Israel Defense Forces’ personnel ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Apr. 20, 2020
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during an event honoring outstanding reservists in the Israel Defense Forces at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during an event honoring outstanding reservists in the Israel Defense Forces at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Amid Israel’s battle against the coronavirus epidemic, the Israel Defense Forces has a special mission to protect Holocaust survivors, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Monday.

In the introduction of a message to all IDF personnel ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins on Monday evening, Kochavi wrote:

“When the soldiers of the Jewish Brigade went into the concentration camps with the Allies, the survivors couldn’t believe their eyes—soldiers were wearing the Star of David. They saw a Jewish soldier as a contradiction in terms ... something that could not be. The survivors were the lone branches that remained of a rich, diverse tree that was almost chopped down. Many communities were wiped out, neighborhoods were burned and entire families were exterminated—from grandparents to the youngest grandchildren. We bow our heads to them.

“We remember those who were burned to death and murdered in cold blood. We remember and cannot comprehend how a child was ripped from the arms of her mother, how exhausted fathers were forced into hard labor and then shot to death for failing to keep up. We remember those who stood up to the Nazi scourge, weaponless, and had the strength to oppose them. ... They all shared the hope that one day, a generation would arise out of the blood and ashes that would have the privilege of living in its own nation—the State of Israel. That is what came to pass.”

The Star of David, Kochavi wrote, is no longer a badge of shame, but the symbol of the IDF, expressing the power to defend, time after time, the people and the nation.

“The current reality [of the pandemic] does not allow us to meet with the survivors, to support them and be inspired by them. At this time, our mission is to protect them. We will always remember them—the lives they built anew, the communities they founded, the traditions they kept alive,” he wrote.

Following in their footsteps, said Kochavi, Israel would never again depend on the kindness of others. Memory, said the IDF chief, is a source of strength.

“We will follow in their path and remain vigilant, so that we need never depend on someone else’s kindness. We will continue to tell their stories and ensure that their testimonies continue to echo forever, and we will keep in our hearts those who fell victim to the Nazi evil. Memory is a source of strength, of spirit and of values,” he wrote.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Holocaust Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin