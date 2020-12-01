Bahraini trade delegation to arrive in Israel for three-day visit

A first-of-its-kind Bahraini business and trade delegation was expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday in yet another sign of warming relations between the two countries that was officially declared as part of the Abraham Accords.

Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani will head the nearly 40-member delegation, which is scheduled to conclude its visit on Thursday.

Al Zayani, who will be greeted at the airport by Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, is also expected to hold meetings with Israeli government and trade officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz.

On Thursday, the Bahraini minister is planning to tour the Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan, and participate in a gathering of Israeli and Bahraini businesspeople before heading back to Manama.

The trade delegation follows in the footsteps of Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who on Nov. 18 led a historic diplomatic delegation to Israel.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.