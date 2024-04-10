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News   Israel News

Ben-Gurion University launches $1 billion campaign to rebuild south

The funds will support capital projects ($500 million), student aid ($250 million) and research excellence ($250 million).

Apr. 10, 2024
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/David Saranga, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/David Saranga, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has launched a $1 billion fundraising campaign to strengthen Israel’s future through the Negev region.

The ambitious campaign, called “Way Forward,” has already secured $380 million from donors like Sylvan Adams; husband and wife Michael Sonnenfeldt and Katja Goldman; and the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

After the devastating Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, which heavily impacted BGU’s community, the campaign took on greater urgency. As the largest Negev employer, BGU is vital for the region’s economic vitality and will lead rebuilding efforts.

The funds will support capital projects ($500 million), student aid ($250 million) and research excellence ($250 million).

BGU has been central to developing the Negev in the past 50 years, transforming the desert into an innovation hub.

Following the tragedy on Oct. 7, BGU’s dual role in fostering research and building the Negev is clearer than ever. The campaign puts into action Americans for Ben-Gurion University’s mission of building a movement committed to improving the world through the pioneering vision of David Ben-Gurion—Israeli founding father and former prime minister David Ben-Gurion—and the future of the Jewish state emerging from the Negev.

“From its inception, Ben-Gurion University has had a major role in building the future of Israel through developing the Negev,” said BGU president Daniel Chamovitz. “Over the past half-century, we have accomplished the remarkable in transforming the desert into a center of research, innovation and entrepreneurship. In the wake of the tragedy of Oct. 7, the dual calling of BGU—fostering cutting-edge research and building the Negev—is clearer than ever. We are proud to take a central role in continuing to build Israel’s future from the Negev.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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