Chikli rips ‘Islamic Republic of Belgium’ over Israel arms ban

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday blasted Belgium after Brussels moved to block the transit of military equipment bound for Israel, calling the country “finished” in a post on X.

“The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again,” wrote Chikli, after Hamas issued a statement praising a Belgian royal decree banning stopovers for flights transporting arms to what the Palestinian terrorist group called “the Zionist entity.”

The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again and receives messages of support from Hamas, the Islamist movement of rapists and murderers, saying:



“We welcome the Belgian royal decree which prohibits the stopover and transit of aircraft transporting military equipment to the… pic.twitter.com/rmS38tdmHZ — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) January 25, 2026

“I would say this decision is disappointing, but in Belgium’s case I have no expectations,” Chikli added.

In December, Belgium joined South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza. In September, Belgium officially recognized a Palestinian state.