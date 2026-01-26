More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Chikli rips ‘Islamic Republic of Belgium’ over Israel arms ban

The Diaspora Affairs minister condemns the move, which Hamas welcomed as a blow to what the Palestinian terrorist group calls the “Zionist entity.”

JNS Staff
People hang a giant Palestine flag on a tunnel while 75 000 people demonstrate in the street of Brussels for Gaza on Sept. 7, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
People hang a giant Palestine flag on a tunnel while 75 000 people demonstrate in the street of Brussels for Gaza on Sept. 7, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
(Jan. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday blasted Belgium after Brussels moved to block the transit of military equipment bound for Israel, calling the country “finished” in a post on X.

“The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again,” wrote Chikli, after Hamas issued a statement praising a Belgian royal decree banning stopovers for flights transporting arms to what the Palestinian terrorist group called “the Zionist entity.”

“I would say this decision is disappointing, but in Belgium’s case I have no expectations,” Chikli added.

In December, Belgium joined South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza. In September, Belgium officially recognized a Palestinian state.

Hamas Europe Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin