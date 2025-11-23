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News   Israel News

Diaspora minister: Close the Turkish missions in Israel

The rhetoric and actions of Erdoğan, “the dictator in Ankara, are those of the leader of an enemy state,” Amichai Chikli posted.

JNS Staff
Armenians Protest Turkish Consulate
Armenians protest outside the Turkish consulate in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as they mark the 101st anniversary of the Armenian genocide, April 24, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
(Nov. 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to shut Turkey’s embassy in Tel Aviv and consulate in Jerusalem due to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s open support for Hamas and other jihadist groups.

The minister spoke during the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem and then went public on X.

“The rhetoric and actions of @RTErdogan, the dictator in Ankara, are those of the leader of an enemy state,” Chikli posted. “No self-respecting nation would tolerate this conduct.

“Israel must expel all of Erdoğan’s representatives from its sovereign territory and from its eternal capital, Jerusalem,” he continued. “I remain hopeful that one day the Turkish people will remove their dictator and that friendship between our nations can be restored.”

On Oct. 20, Chikli called Erdoğan a “sworn enemy of Israel and the West, a jihadist in a suit.”

Israel has said it would not allow Turkey to be part of an international security force in Gaza.

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