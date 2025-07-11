EU could sanction Israel without consensus

The European Union has determined that some trade and diplomatic privileges extended to Israel can be suspended without consensus among all 27 member states.

The review, conducted in preparation for an upcoming foreign ministers’ meeting, found that a qualified majority of 17 countries representing at least 65% of the E.U. population could suffice to revoke benefits such as customs exemptions and simplified trade arrangements.

The news comes amid growing diplomatic pressure on Israel over its military operations in Gaza. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has launched a diplomatic offensive to block punitive measures that several E.U. member states are pushing to adopt.

While a full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement or specific sanctions over alleged human rights violations still requires unanimous consent, the legal opinion found that several key trade perks could be rolled back with a qualified majority. These include Israel’s participation in the E.U.'s Open Skies agreement, certain scientific and technological partnerships, and visa facilitations, moves that could inflict significant economic harm.

The urgency stems from a July 15 meeting of E.U. foreign ministers, where a report accusing Israel of violating human rights and breaching its agreements with the E.U. will be discussed.

The report, which Israel contends is biased, was commissioned after Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and 17 other countries—among them Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and France—urged an investigation into Israel’s actions in Gaza.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said the report aims to pressure Israel to allow more U.N. aid into Gaza; she has not ruled out the possibility of sanctions. E.U. officials noted that while Kallas is less hostile to Israel than her predecessor Josep Borrell, she faces mounting pressure from member states demanding a tougher stance.

Hungary’s support for Israel

Unless changes occur due to the expanded aid to Gaza, Kallas is expected to present a range of sanction options against Israel at the European Union meeting next Tuesday. Until now, significant E.U. decisions have required full consensus, and Hungary’s support for Israel has prevented hostile resolutions from passing. Now, however, some of the measures Kallas plans to propose would require only a qualified majority.

The review conducted by the European Union over the past month concluded that an arms embargo and removing Israel from the Horizon research funding program and the Erasmus student exchange program would still require full consensus among all member states.

Rescinding customs and tariff benefits enjoyed by Israel, an action that would cause serious economic harm, would not require unanimous agreement. The same applies to parts of the scientific and technological collaboration, and visa policy. In contrast, imposing an embargo on goods from Judea and Samaria would still require approval from every E.U. member state.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic blitz appears to be yielding results. Slovakia has reportedly pledged not to support sanctions, and Austria is also pulling back amid Germany’s firm backing of Israel. On Thursday, Sa’ar met with the German and Austrian foreign ministers in Vienna, while Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel traveled to Italy to shore up support. Germany and Italy, along with Hungary and the Czech Republic, form a potential blocking bloc.

A last-minute reprieve came when the E.U. and Israel reached an agreement to increase aid to Gaza.

“Israel will likely fend off this current attempt,” an E.U. official said. “The council’s upcoming recess buys Israel some time. But the precedents now set pose a serious risk down the line, making it easier for hostile countries to target Israel in the future.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.