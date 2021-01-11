More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

First delivery of Samaria goods shipped to UAE in wake of Abraham Accords

“This is a historic day for Samaria and the entire State of Israel,” says Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

Jan. 11, 2021
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan attends the 14th annual Jerusalem Conference of the "Besheva" group, on Feb. 12, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan attends the 14th annual Jerusalem Conference of the “Besheva” group, on Feb. 12, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

The first delivery of goods from Samaria was shipped to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, as the region in central Israel—bordered by the Galilee to the north and Judea to the south—began to market its wine to businesspeople and non-Muslims (not bound by the Islamic prohibition of alcohol consumption) in Dubai.

The olive oil and honey in the shipment came from the Tura Winery in Rechelim and Paradise Honey in Hermesh.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan hailed what he called “a historic day for Samaria and the entire State of Israel.”

Dagan was behind the move to sign an export deal between Samarian companies and those in Dubai. He was also the first local authority head in Israel to initiate the signing of regional agreements following the inking of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE.

“We are finally bringing out the first pallets of olive oil and honey in a direct export from Samaria to the [United Arab] Emirates and, God willing, other Arab states in the future,” said Dagan.

“Samaria is becoming an economic power … Our path to a million citizens in Samaria is a construction boom, available land, new roads, education, community and the economic sphere should be at the forefront. Samaria will continue to export the world’s best produce in the world,” he added.

Tura Winery owner Vered Ben Sa’adon said it was “very exciting to be part of a big process. Tura’s wine has always brought people together, and this is another wonderful opportunity to bring peoples together. This relationship offers hope to every single person, no matter who they are, that anything is possible.”

Matan Paradise, who owns Paradise Honey, said, “We are happy to be exporting to people in Dubai, happy for the partnership, and hope there will be many more partnerships in the future.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Judea and Samaria Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin