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News   Israel News

Hamas hangs banner on Temple Mount picturing terrorist with rocket launcher

“Over the last 10 days, Hamas has de facto occupied the Temple Mount compound, while the government refrains from any sovereign security action on the Temple Mount,” said Maor Zemach, head of the Lach Yerushalayim (“For You, Jerusalem”) advocacy group that seeks to safeguard Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem.

May. 2, 2022
Hamas operatives hang an Eid al-Fitr banner in the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem. Source: Twitter.
Hamas operatives hang an Eid al-Fitr banner in the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem. Source: Twitter.

Hamas operatives on Monday displayed a massive banner in the Temple Mount compound, bearing an Eid al-Fitr message to the Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem, against the backdrop of an armed terrorist.

“Hamas offers the Arab and Islamic nation best Eid al-Fitr wishes,” read the sign. Eid al-Fitr is marked by Muslims at the end of the month of Ramadan.

“Over the last 10 days, Hamas has de facto occupied the Temple Mount compound, while the government refrains from any sovereign security action on the Temple Mount,” said Maor Zemach, head of the Lach Yerushalayim (“For You, Jerusalem”) advocacy group that seeks to safeguard Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem. “Ten days of the oblivious government allowing these demonstrations, incitement and encouragement of terrorism against the State of Israel. As we all know, incitement to terrorism leads to violence,” said Zemach. Eid al-Fitr is a major Muslim holiday marking the end of the month-long, dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

This story first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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